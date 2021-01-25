expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:35 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31 and Jan. 8-18:

Alabaster

Jan. 12

-Myrna Patrice Gates, 55, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant (three counts).

Jan. 13

-Tara Marie Blanding, 35, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.

-Corey Devon Warren, 28, of Hueytown, Alabama, alias warrant.

Jan. 14

-Denise Santay Jiles, 42, of Hoover, bench warrant.

-Curtis Darrick Lowery, 32, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 15

-Clarence Jimal Anderson, 31, of Bessemer, Alabama, theft of property third degree, failure to comply with court orders.

-Brett Stephen Page, 36, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 16

-Jessica Lynn Rodriguez, 33, of Alabaster, DUI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Timothy O’Neal Hulsey, 41, of Alabaster, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Quinton Antonio Smith, 44, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 17

-Deana Lynn Liford, 51, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-Jeffrey Lynn Summerlin Jr., 35, of Warrior, Alabama, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant (two counts).

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Alabaster, warrant with Helena P.D.

-Venancio Mejia, 38, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Adelia Shilo Nicholas, 34, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree.

-Tyler Stephen Nicholas, 30, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Antonisha Juderia McDade, 24, of Homewood, Alabama, driving without first obtaining license.

Jan. 18

-Angelina Denise Kelley, 32, of Montevallo, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to move over or reduce speed, driving without obtaining license (two counts).

 

Calera

Jan. 8

-Dylon Matthew Ellison, 26, of Calera, simple assault.

-Jim Bob Watley, 37, of Calera, agency assist.

-Tabatha Marie Horn, 41, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Tyler Alan-Martin Jones, 19, of Calera, failure to appear (three counts).

Jan. 9

-Emily Louise Robinson, 30, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

-Warren R. McCoy, 45, of Montgomery, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Shayla Gail Long, 30, of Odenville, Alabama, failure to appear (four counts).

Jan. 10

-Phillip Robert Carstensen, 43, of Calera, DUI-any substance.

-Jhamari Vernard Nevitt, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.

-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 18, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Matthew Thomas Dupree, 47, of Vestavia, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 11

-Cedric Johnson, 54, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-David Martin Barrett, 50, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).

-Destin Emil Johnson, 31, of Calera, failure to appear (11 counts).

-Everett Deshaud Walker, 19, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Jan. 12

-Jamarius Montez Mayfield, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).

Jan. 13

-Robert Lee Horn, 35, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

-Michael Javon Fulgham, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear (five counts).

Jan. 14

-Andrew Ryan Kabcenel, 32, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

-Shannon L. Caldarelli, 35, of Calera, public intoxication, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

 

Harpersville

Dec. 2

-Fletcher Antawin Strong, 41, of Sylacauga, Alabama, warrant-ours.

-Geana Darlene Drummond, 49, of Vandiver, DUI.

Dec. 9

-Joseph Castleberry, 24, of Pell City, Alabama, warrant-other.

Dec. 11

-Matthew Lawrence Milam, 40, of Vincent, warrant-ours.

Dec. 14

-Rodney Swain, 44, warrant-other.

Dec. 16

-Glen Gerstler, 50, of Vincent, warrant-ours.

-Adam Brown, 34, of Alex City, Alabama, warrant-ours.

-Robert Waldrop, 20, of Vincent, warrant-ours.

Dec. 23

-Jvanta Willis, 28, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, domestic violence-assault.

 

Helena

Jan. 12

-James Eric Ray, 43, DUI-alcohol, unauthorized use of auto.

-Aaron Miles Streufert, 38, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Jan. 13

-Courtney Ana Gilliland, 46, DUI-controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia-second offense.

-Arkeem Audjjur Horn, 37, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 14

-Jay Alan Satterfield, 49, stalking second degree.

-Lena Marie Johnson, 34, failure to appear.

Jan. 15

-Denise Alice Moulton, 22, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 17

-William Chester Smitherman, 22, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

-Michael Benjamin Evans, 28, DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest.

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, failure to appear-traffic.

-Cody David Wood, 27, failure to appear.

Jan. 18

-Altonia Darrell Bates, 42, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

 

Montevallo

Jan. 12

-Joshua Thomas Gallegos, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs.

-Sergio Misael Nava Vazquez, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs.

-David Alexander Dauphin, PI appears in public place under the influence and sex offense-PL exposure or lewd act.

Jan. 14

-Michael Shannon Taylor, 42, of Calera, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.

-Devante Lee Smith, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernlia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Jan. 17

-Christina Michelle Clayton, 40, of Montevallo, traffic-FTA contempt of court-faulting to appear.

 

Pelham

Jan. 10

-Jarren Foster Walker, 21, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Arjav Panchal, 37, of Atlanta, GA., public intoxication — appears in public place under the influence.

-Graham Norris, 23, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Jan. 11

-Seth Storey, 25, of Trussville, traffic-expired license, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-ST switched tag.

-Steven Overton, 36, of Vandiver, penalties-violation by person whose license of driving.

Jan. 12

-Wilton Abbott, 69, of Alabaster, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jeremiah Smith, 22, of Birmingham, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Jan. 13

-Amanda Morris, 36, of Mulga, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-April Dowdell, 31, of Helena, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Jan. 14

-Jeremy Brown, 22, of Hoover, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

-Rafael Leal, 64, of Thorsby, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Christopher McConnell, 37, of Irondale, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

Jan. 15

-Durrel McGee, 38, of Birmingham, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Desiree Miller, 48, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 16

-Leon Webster, 42, of Geneva, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

More News

Reaching new heights: Athletes shine in first ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championship

Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

Police reports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Reaching new heights: Athletes shine in first ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championship

Alabaster Main Story

Construction starting on new Alabaster Police Station

Alabaster Main Story

Churches coming together to host Men of God Conference

News

Gardens of Pelham assisted living under new ownership

Coronavirus

First semester has Helena Elementary ready to finish the school year strong

News

Pelham city leaders lay out plans for 2021

Alabaster Main Story

Westwood Baptist Church celebrating 40 years

Calera

Calera raises $45,000 in 10th year of breast cancer fundraising

280 Main Story

Chelsea students earn top honors in Stock Market Game

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson three-peats as AHSAA Duals State Champs

Alabaster Main Story

ACS opens 2021-2022 Pre-K registration

280 Reporter

BOE approves savings on surgical lab project at Chelsea High School

280 Main Story

New Oak Mountain Elementary principal named

Helena

‘He bled Helena’: Former Helena Mayor Sonny Penhale dies at 89

Community Columnists

Miles always finds a way to help others

Alabaster Main Story

Montevallo man charged with robbery at Alabaster Walmart

Columbiana

Circus brings three-ring show to Columbiana

280 Main Story

Asbury Giggles and Grace spring sale set for March 5-6

280 Main Story

Pate announces candidacy for State House District 73

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask mandate, gives update on vaccine

Business

Beignets and Lattes takes their coffee and sweets on the road

280 Main Story

Pastor shares vision for Double Oak Community Church’s new Chelsea campus

Coronavirus

ADPH hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pelham Civic Complex Jan. 22

280 Main Story

Spinnin’ the hits: Dr. Dax Davis brings back the heyday of the deejay