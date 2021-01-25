expand
January 26, 2021

Police reports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:27 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31 and Jan. 8-19:

Alabaster

Jan. 11

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Tintern Abbey.

-Information report from the 50 block of Kent Stone Way.

Jan. 12

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Windsor Court.

-Property damage from Smokey Road. A 2011 BMW 528i sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Information report from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Information report from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2020 Nissan Rogue was recovered.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Alabaster Boulevard. A 2017 Chrysler 200 sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. Marijuana and a cocaine base were confiscated.

Jan. 13

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Navajo Trail.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $197.56 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 8200 block of Shelby County 17. A catalytic converter valued at $500 was stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Failure to appear from I-59, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol was confiscated.

Jan. 14

-Found property from the 400 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet was recovered.

-Theft of property third degree, harassing communications from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle. $800 was stolen.

-Information report from the 1200 block of Michael Drive.

-Found property from the 9200 block of Alabama 119. A firearm and holster were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $44.88 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trail.

 

Calera

Jan. 8

-Facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act from the 20 block of Paula Drive.

-Assault third degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1600 block of Shelby County 84.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

-Agency assist from Smokey Road at Ivanhoe Lane.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 145 at Strawberry, Shelby.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 800 block of Daventry Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of tobacco, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Savannah Lane.

Jan. 9

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia from the 234-mile marker of Shelby County 87.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance from I-65 South.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 80 block of Metro Drive.

Jan. 10

-Trespassing notice from the 6600 block of Shelby County 151.

-DUI-any substance, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of 18th Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Limestone Parkway.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road.

Jan. 11

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (11 counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 7100 block of West Browning Avenue, Fresno, California.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Sumner Circle.

-Shoplifting (three counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

-Incident from the 10300 block of Shelby County 22.

Jan. 12

-Shoplifting (13 counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Waterford Cove Trace.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Menacing from the 9900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Rape second degree-statutory from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

Jan. 13

-Rape first degree, additional information from the 100 block of Thistle Lane.

-Burglary third degree from the 900 block of McCallister Drive.

-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Harassing communications from the 6600 block of Shelby County 151.

-Dog bite from the 100 block of Shelby County 209.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Juvenile pickup order from the 1000 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue.

-Found property from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Jan. 14

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.

-Incident from the 700 block of Michelle Manor.

-Accidents involving death or personal injuries from the 15100 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 30 block of Pecan Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Simmsville Road.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

 

Harpersville

Dec. 6

-Trespassing from the 100 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

Dec. 10

-Property damage, criminal mischief from the 400 block of Sunset Drive.

Dec. 11

-Domestic violence third degree from Richey Court, Sterrett.

Dec. 12

-Theft of property-shoplifting from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

Dec. 13

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Farmingdale Drive.

Dec. 14

-Theft of property from residence, from the 4600 block of U.S. 280.

Dec. 17

-Fire incident from Willow Leaf Road.

Dec. 18

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10000 block of Gallups Crossroads.

-Vehicle impoundment from U.S. 280 and Brookhighland Drive.

Dec. 22

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Ranch Road.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 block of Creswell Road.

-Harassment from the 1200 block of Creswell Road.

Dec. 24

-Assault (three counts) from the 50 block of Brandy Lane.

-Unclassified death from an unnamed location.

Dec. 25

-Property damage from U.S. 280 near Woodland Road.

Dec. 27

-Property damage from Kelin Road at Watercross Drive.

Dec. 29

-Domestic violence-assault from the 10 block of Burns Lane.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 near Willow Leaf Road.

Dec. 31

-Public intoxication from the 30 block of Town Hall Lane.

 

Helena

Jan. 12

-Property damage from the 200 block of Cabinview Trail.

-Miscellaneous incident from Red Oak Circle.

-Identity theft from Chadwick Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, unauthorized use of auto from the 100 block of Riverridge Drive.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 2000 block of English Oaks Lane.

Jan. 13

-Drug paraphernalia-second offense, illegal possession of prescription drugs, DUI-controlled substance from Helena Marketplace.

Jan. 14

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 and Claiborne Street.

-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from Shelby County 17.

-Domestic violence third degree, miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.

Jan. 15

-Harassment or harassing communications from Piedmont Drive.

-Found property from Shelby County 52 West.

Jan. 16

-Lost property from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

Jan. 17

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Stonecreek Circle.

-Drug paraphernalia-first offense, criminal littering from the 100 block of Honeysuckle Road.

Jan. 18

-Dog bite from Coalmont Road.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Saint Charles Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from Brookforest Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 52 West at Gunner Lane.

Jan. 19

-Theft of property third degree from the 1300 block of Old Cahaba Cove.

 

Montevallo

Jan. 12

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs_POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 16.00 grams, hashish 3.50 grams and a marijuana grinder valued at $3.

Jan. 14

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Clay Pit Road at City Dump (highway/street). Confiscated was a glass meth pipe with burnt residue valued at $1.

-Information only from Murray Drive (residence/home).

-Information only form Murray Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from Reonda Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a dent and scratch on the hood and a front bumper has crocks and scuff marks valued at $300.

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from King Street (residence/home). Confiscated was marijuana 1 gram, small bag of marijuana and large glass bong with marijuana residue valued at $25.

-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from King Street (residence/home). Confiscated was marijuana 1 gram, small bag of marijuana and large glass bong with marijuana residue valued at $25.

Jan. 15

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (specialty store.) Stolen was miscellaneous clothing valued at $350.

-Property damage from Highway 119 at County Road 24 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2016 Ford Mustang valued at $8,000.

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a fence post and fence slat valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 from Glory Road (highway/street). Stolen was two Columbia shirts and miscellaneous items in four Amazon packages valued at $177.

-Domestic incident from Pineview Road (residence/home).

Jan. 18

-Information only form Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

-Domestic incident from Graham Street (residence/home).

Jan. 19

-Larceny/theft-TOP 2, $500-less than $1,500 from Salem Manor Apartments (residence/home). Stolen was gold mens wedding band valued at $500.

 

Pelham

Jan. 12

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 4600 Block of Burning Tree Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a remote control and a card valued at $60.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $2,204.43.

Jan. 14

-Theft from the 700 Block of Industrial Park (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a scope and rifle valued at $900.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Manor Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cell phones valued at $1,599.98.

Jan. 15

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1900 Block of Mini Warehouse Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a stereo and tools valued at $1,050.

Jan. 16

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Talmadge Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $500.

