January 26, 2021

Shirley H. Bevard

By Staff Reports

Published 1:36 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Shirley H. Bevard
Columbiana

Shirley H. Bevard, age 68 of Columbiana, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 23.

The graveside service will be Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Hal Warren officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She was born Jan. 31, 1952 to Herman L. and Virginia Hurst. She married the love of her life, Terrance (Terry) Bevard, on Sept. 21, 1968.

Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother, and Memee. Her family meant everything to her. She was best known for her giving heart. She welcomed her home to anyone who would stop by. Shirley (Memee) was a caregiver for most of her life, whether it was for her family or for work. She loved others so well.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman L. and Virginia Hurst; and siblings, Addie Fulford and BJ Hurst.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Bevard; two brothers, Leo and James; children, Cherie Atchison (Richard), Jamie Bevard (Lisa), and Christopher Bevard (Karen); eight grandchildren, Megan Stinson (Nick), Ryan Atchison, Micheal Bevard (Autumn), Katelyn Bevard, Abby Bevard, Natalie Proctor (Colton), Chase Merrell, and Chance Merrell; and two great grandchildren, Brantley Bevard and Maddy Turney.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bethel Baptist Church Children’s Ministry or the Shelby Humane Society.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

