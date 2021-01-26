expand
January 26, 2021

The Chelsea City Council passed 14 ordinances for more property annexations at a Jan. 25 special called meeting. (File)

Chelsea approves more annexation requests

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved another round of annexation requests at a special called meeting on Monday, Jan. 25.

The requests, which came before the council as 14 proposed ordinances, were the latest in a recent wave of property annexations for the city.

The following ordinances received approval:

  • Ordinance 892 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of 307 acres.
  • Ordinance 893 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of 307 acres.
  • Ordinance 894 – Annexation request submitted by High Times Adventure Real Estate Co. LLC for a portion of the property located on Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of 116.38 acres.
  • Ordinance 895 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of about 79 acres.
  • Ordinance 896 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of about 108 acres.
  • Ordinance 897 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of about 108 acres.
  • Ordinance 898 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of 640 acres.
  • Ordinance 899 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of about 640 acres.
  • Ordinance 900 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of 630 acres.
  • Ordinance 901 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of 630 acres.
  • Ordinance 902 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of 340 acres.
  • Ordinance 903 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of 340 acres.
  • Ordinance 904 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of 340 acres.

Earlier this month, the council approved annexations totaling about 5,000 acres and broadening Chelsea’s city limits.

“This will establish our southern city limits next to our sister city, Columbiana,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said at a Jan. 18 meeting. “We will now have a clear city limit between Columbiana and the city of Chelsea. It’s a good thing, and I appreciate again all of the work.”

