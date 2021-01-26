expand
January 26, 2021

Welding classes have begun at the new Shelby-Hoover Welding Facility on the campus of Jefferson State Community College. (Contributed)

Classes begin at Shelby-Hoover Welding Center

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:54 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jefferson State is helping to train the next generation of skilled welders in the Shelby County area at its new Welding Center located at the Shelby-Hoover Campus.

The first classes at the new facility have begun and are being taught by James Brody Scott, a certified welding inspector and educator.

“The addition of the facility is going to be great for the Shelby County and surrounding areas,” Scott said. “The location is prime, and we’re going to see big enrollment numbers as we progress through the first couple of years. It’s going to up opportunities for dual enrollment—students to start attending while they’re in high school—and of course new graduates to explore new opportunities that they may not know they’re interested in.”

58 Inc., an economic development group in Shelby County, recently determined welding jobs are the second-highest jobs in demand in Shelby County.

“As far as the demand is concerned, you really can’t put students out fast enough,” Scott said.

The Center represents a partnership with the city of Hoover, Shelby County, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham and 58 INC.

Courses at the new facility are designed with a combination of online learning and hands-on training in the lab to cover material while adhering to COVID-19 distancing guidelines.

Jefferson State already offered welding courses at its Jefferson and St. Clair-Pell City campuses.

For information about registration for courses at any of the three campuses, visit jeffersonstate.edu/registration-information. The site includes instructions and links for online registration, as well as other resources in the areas of general admissions and enrollment, academic advising, paying tuition and fees, and more.

Jefferson State’s Welding Technology Certificate & AAS Degree program option allows students to earn industry-recognized welding certificates issued through the National Construction Center for Education & Research (NCCER) welding curriculum.

NCCER’s curriculum correlates to the American Welding Society (AWS) SENSE (Schools Excelling through national Skills Education) standards and guidelines for Entry Level Welders. Certificates and a two-year AAS degree are available. Upon completion of the program, students can obtain AWS welding certification.

