January 28, 2021

Buddy Wilks has been named the new fire chief of Cahaba Valley Fire and Emergency Medical Rescue. (Contributed)

Wilks promoted to Cahaba Valley fire chief

By Staff Reports

Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Board of the Cahaba Valley Fire and Emergency Medical Rescue District is pleased to announce the promotion of Battalion Chief Buddy Wilks to Fire Chief.

Chief Wilks’ career covers 30 years.  He began with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service in 1991. After 26.5 years and attaining the rank of Assistant Chief of Operations, Chief Wilks retired form BFRS. He joined Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR at that time as a Battalion Chief.

Wilks holds a Master’s Degree in public administration and is a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program from the National Fire Academy. He holds the Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is an EMT Paramedic.

The Department is looking forward to many years of Chief Wilks’ leadership and guidance as it moves forward with its service to the community.

