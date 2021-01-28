expand
January 28, 2021

Jim and Karen Hardy took their passion for the outdoors and turned it into a business. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

Company hopes to connect locals with nature through overlanding

By Staff Reports

Published 9:48 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Connecting with the outdoors has become increasingly popular over the last year as a safe activity, and the new Helena-based Overland Adventure Rentals is hoping to help more people access the beauty of nature.

The company was founded by husband and wife team Jim and Karen Hardy, who found a passion in the activity of overlanding, defined as self-reliant travel often to remote areas.

“It is about the journey and not the destination,” Jim Hardy said. “Overlanding can be anything from getting in a Class C vehicle and driving to Texas or renting a Jeep Wrangler and going to the middle of the woods while being self-sustaining.”

Hardy said he and his wife got into RVing in the past year and realized that it was something they wanted to be able to share with others.

“We are basically renting overlanding vehicles out so that people can check out the plenty of forest service roads that you can go on in Alabama, where you can go out in the woods and have fun,” Hardy said.

The company has a variety of different vehicles and trailers designed and stocked to help people properly self-sustain during a trip.

“We have two Jeep Wranglers that we rent, and they come equipped with everything you would possibly need. We rent a couple Class C vehicles, which are larger recreation vehicles that drive,” Hard explained. “We have two overland trailers that are almost like military-proof metal boxes and have everything you need inside.”

Taking this on as a new hobby might seem daunting for beginners, but Hardy said they are prepared to ensure everyone has what they need to be successful.

“It might seem like a big ordeal, but it’s really not as hard as it seems. We have everything covered. We can map out everything and hand-pick equipment that you need. Everything has a purpose,” he said.

The couple runs their business through their home and a storage facility.

They rent out vehicles through their website, Overlandadventurerentals.com.

