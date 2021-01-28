expand
January 28, 2021

Montevallo girls pull away from Shelby County

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:39 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTEVALLO – In a rivalry matchup that saw two teams matching one another shot-for-shot, it was the Montevallo Bulldogs who were able to walk away with a win against Shelby County on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Bulldogs took advantage of an energetic start on both ends of the floor to create some separation, which put the Wildcats in a hole they were never able to climb out of and led to a 59-38 win for Montevallo.

Montevallo flew out of the gate in the first quarter thanks to finding an early touch from the field. The Bulldogs made eight field goals in the quarter, including a 3-pointer, to post 17 points, while the defense also came ready to play and gave up just five in the first quarter.

Up by 12, the Bulldogs didn’t lose their touch in the second period, making five more field goals, including another 3-pointer, and six of nine from the free throw line to post 17 more points and total 34 in the half.

At the same time, Shelby County found its touch from the floor after a slow start.

The Wildcats started to see shots fall from all over the floor in the second quarter and not only made eight field goals but five of those eight were from beyond the arc.

That shooting stroke helped Shelby County post 21 points in the quarter to climb right back into the game with Montevallo holding a 34-26 lead at the break.

At the half, Montevallo was able to make some adjustments on the defensive end after giving up 21 in the second quarter, which helped the Bulldogs get back to what they established in the opening period.

Shelby County’s production was cut in half, making four field goals in the third quarter and totaling eight points.

Montevallo capitalized on the revitalized effort from the defense and went on to score 13 points, thanks in large part to seven from Jai-lin Ivory.

With that effort, the Bulldogs extended their lead back to double digits at 47-34 going to the final quarter.

Now that Montevallo had found its defensive rhythm again, the hole became too deep for Shelby County in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs gave up just four points in the period, while they put the game away with 12 more on the offensive end to close out the 21-point victory.

Ivory led Montevallo with a game-high 26 points in the win, while Camille Holmes and Teasia Purnell both had eight points.

Shelby County was led by 11 from Peri Clark and Julianna Thompson.

