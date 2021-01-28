expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

Pelham City Schools is adding 11 new classrooms at Pelham Ridge Elementary to address capacity issues. (Contributed)

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Ridge with 11 new classrooms

By Staff Reports

Published 10:15 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — About 60-70 students at Pelham Oaks Elementary School will be rezoned for Pelham Ridge under a recently passed rezoning plan.

To address capacity issues, the school system is adding 11 new classrooms at Pelham Ridge to help ensure all students are able to learn in a classroom without the school having to bring in trailers.

“We have grown 12 percent since we began as a system. Growth is a good problem to have, but our building capacity is getting close to maxing out,” PCS Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield said. “We are adding 11 classrooms at Pelham Oaks for next year, which also meant we needed to rezone and ship some kids from Pelham Ridge to Pelham Oaks.”

The students who will be rezoned primarily come from the Brookshire, Ivy Brook and King Valley neighborhoods.

With this move, each facility will be right around 90 percent capacity.

Coefield said the BOE had planned ahead for this move so students would not have to take instruction in portable units, which is often the case for rapidly expanding areas.

“In those cases, sometimes you have a small room designed for storage or a teachers’ lounge being used for classrooms,” Coefield said. “These new classrooms will ensure everyone is in a room without having to put trailers in use.”

Coefield said the BOE has talked with parents to try and alleviate some of the concerns they might have going forward.

“We planned ahead so that the construction was able to move forward next year,” Coefield said. “A lot of planning went into this, and we are very pleased with it.”

More News

Aaron LaFollette

Tiffany Sutherland Pickett Howard

Updated agreement ensures sales tax funds go to Pelham schools

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Ridge with 11 new classrooms

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Updated agreement ensures sales tax funds go to Pelham schools

News

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Ridge with 11 new classrooms

Business

Company hopes to connect locals with nature through overlanding

News

Pelham breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 3

Columbiana

Adopting a senior dog or cat can have its benefits

Columbiana

SCAC holds gallery opening for juried art show

280 Main Story

Wilks promoted to Cahaba Valley fire chief

Columbiana

Brown Lumber to expand into old Fred’s building

280 Main Story

Pine Mountain development near 280 enters construction phase

Columbiana

Community shows support for cancer patient with parade

Calera

Calera Intermediate, Calera Middle switch to remote learning

280 Main Story

Obert named Middle School Principal of the Year

280 Main Story

Residents vote ‘No’ on SESR annual fee

Helena

Helena police arrest suspect after chase ends in Cahaba River

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more annexation requests

280 Main Story

Classes begin at Shelby-Hoover Welding Center

280 Main Story

U.S. 280 lane closure to allow for sewer repairs

280 Main Story

County takes next step in Chelsea intersection realignment project

280 Main Story

Reaching new heights: Athletes shine in first ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championship

Alabaster Main Story

Construction starting on new Alabaster Police Station

Alabaster Main Story

Churches coming together to host Men of God Conference

News

Gardens of Pelham assisted living under new ownership

Coronavirus

First semester has Helena Elementary ready to finish the school year strong

News

Pelham city leaders lay out plans for 2021