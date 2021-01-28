Tiffany Sutherland Pickett Howard

Montevallo

Tiffany Sutherland Pickett Howard, age 33 of Montevallo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family as she entered her Heavenly home.

Tiffany lived life to the fullest. She loved Alabama football. She enjoyed rafting in the mountains, trail riding, and spending time with her husband, daughter, and friends. Her greatest joy was being a mom.

She was a 2006 graduate of Calera High School and attended the University of Montevallo. She was employed as a bankruptcy specialist with Avadian Credit Union.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, Ryan Howard of Montevallo; daughter and love of her life, Kennedi Howard of Montevallo; parents, Vince and Joyce Pickett of Montevallo; mother, Shelly Phillips of Jasper; brother, Adam (Bari) Lawson of Calera; brother, Dezmon Lawson of Calera; grandfather, George Raney of Dora; grandparents, Harold and Barbara Pickett of Montevallo; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Linda Raney; and mother-in-law, Donna Howard.

A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 30 in the Shelby Memory Gardens Chapel of Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Calera with her father-in-law, Rev. Jimmy Howard, officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

