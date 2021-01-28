expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

Tiffany Sutherland Pickett Howard

By Staff Reports

Published 4:19 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

Tiffany Sutherland Pickett Howard
Montevallo

Tiffany Sutherland Pickett Howard, age 33 of Montevallo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family as she entered her Heavenly home.

Tiffany lived life to the fullest. She loved Alabama football. She enjoyed rafting in the mountains, trail riding, and spending time with her husband, daughter, and friends. Her greatest joy was being a mom.

She was a 2006 graduate of Calera High School and attended the University of Montevallo. She was employed as a bankruptcy specialist with Avadian Credit Union.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, Ryan Howard of Montevallo; daughter and love of her life, Kennedi Howard of Montevallo; parents, Vince and Joyce Pickett of Montevallo; mother, Shelly Phillips of Jasper; brother, Adam (Bari) Lawson of Calera; brother, Dezmon Lawson of Calera; grandfather, George Raney of Dora; grandparents, Harold and Barbara Pickett of Montevallo; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Linda Raney; and mother-in-law, Donna Howard.

A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 30 in the Shelby Memory Gardens Chapel of Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Calera with her father-in-law, Rev. Jimmy Howard, officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

EllisonMemorialFuneralHome.com

More News

Aaron LaFollette

Tiffany Sutherland Pickett Howard

Updated agreement ensures sales tax funds go to Pelham schools

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Ridge with 11 new classrooms

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Updated agreement ensures sales tax funds go to Pelham schools

News

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Ridge with 11 new classrooms

Business

Company hopes to connect locals with nature through overlanding

News

Pelham breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 3

Columbiana

Adopting a senior dog or cat can have its benefits

Columbiana

SCAC holds gallery opening for juried art show

280 Main Story

Wilks promoted to Cahaba Valley fire chief

Columbiana

Brown Lumber to expand into old Fred’s building

280 Main Story

Pine Mountain development near 280 enters construction phase

Columbiana

Community shows support for cancer patient with parade

Calera

Calera Intermediate, Calera Middle switch to remote learning

280 Main Story

Obert named Middle School Principal of the Year

280 Main Story

Residents vote ‘No’ on SESR annual fee

Helena

Helena police arrest suspect after chase ends in Cahaba River

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more annexation requests

280 Main Story

Classes begin at Shelby-Hoover Welding Center

280 Main Story

U.S. 280 lane closure to allow for sewer repairs

280 Main Story

County takes next step in Chelsea intersection realignment project

280 Main Story

Reaching new heights: Athletes shine in first ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championship

Alabaster Main Story

Construction starting on new Alabaster Police Station

Alabaster Main Story

Churches coming together to host Men of God Conference

News

Gardens of Pelham assisted living under new ownership

Coronavirus

First semester has Helena Elementary ready to finish the school year strong

News

Pelham city leaders lay out plans for 2021