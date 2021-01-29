expand
January 29, 2021

Amy Sturdivant has been named the next managing director of 58 INC. (Contributed)

58 INC. announces Amy Sturdivant as new Managing Director

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:07 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Shelby County’s economic development organization 58 INC. announced that Amy Sturdivant would be joining the team as the organization’s new Managing Director of Economic Development, replacing former director Yvonne Murray.

According to 58 INC., Sturdivant has a wide range of experience that makes her the right fit for the job, including city planning, economic and community development.

“Amy brings a well-rounded and diverse set of experiences to the 58 INC leadership role, including all types of economic development—retail, industrial and manufacturing, commercial and biotech—in vibrant communities similar to Shelby County,” said Senior EVP Paul Rogers. “She is an energetic people-person who will fit in well with our existing team’s reputation as a fast-paced, results-oriented organization that serves the needs of the entire county.”

In her new role as managing director, Sturdivant will use the skills she has developed to positively improve the economic development of cities within Shelby County.

“I enjoy working for high growth, high quality communities,” Sturdivant said. “It is exciting to lead a county-wide economic development organization for a dynamic and diverse location like Shelby County,” Sturdivant said.

Prior to accepting the position with 58 INC., Sturdivant worked as a Director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Madison, Director of Community Development for the Village of Montgomery in Illinois and Director of Business Recruitment for HudsonAlpha in Huntsville.

Sturdivant received a Bachelor of Environmental Design and Bachelor of Philosophy in interdisciplinary studies from Miami University in Ohio and completed her graduate degree in architecture management and urban and regional planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Through her wealth of experience and collaboration with the talented staff at 58 INC., Sturdivant said she hopes that “through activities including recruitment, support and talent development, 58 INC. will continue to connect companies and people to great business locations, job skills and work.”

Rogers said he was excited to have Sturdivant on board and that she will be an incredibly valuable addition to their team and the county.

“Amy’s broad leadership experience will be a great addition to 58 INC.’s staff team, as will her extensive relationships within economic development circles regionally,” Rogers said. “We expect to create more opportunities to connect these growing sectors with Shelby County’s educated workforce, diverse communities, and attractive quality of life.”

