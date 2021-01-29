expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Work has begun on a new development off U.S. 280 named Pine Mountain Preserve, a large community that will feature homes, green spaces and retail areas. (Contributed)

Long-awaited Pine Mountain Preserve project begins

By Staff Reports

Published 10:54 am Friday, January 29, 2021

By FRANKIE OSBORN / Community Columnist

After a 14-year wait on economic recovery, lot inventory correction, working out maps, permits, and legal guidelines, Westover is excited to announce the kicking off of the Pine Mountain Preserve project, an Eddleman Properties development.

Many have noticed the construction the last few weeks on U.S. 280. This will be the main entrance to the new subdivision.

There will be a deceleration lane on each side that will help with the flow of traffic. In the future, there will be two red lights in the vicinity, which will be synchronized to keep the traffic moving safely.

The entrance will go from U.S. 280 to a crossover bridge on Shelby County 280 and will then lead into the Pine Mountain Preserve.

The project is highlighted with an abundance of conservation areas to be preserved for generations to come.

The development will feature a variety of homes ranging from single family units mixed with commercial, all the way up to large estate properties to be used as agriculture areas such as horse farms.

The master plan has potentially 14,000 homes and will be a growing project for many years to come.

At its completion, this community will be, by comparison, larger in size than Chelsea Park.

The first Phase, called Sector 3, Pine Mountain Road, has already begun clearing and getting home sites ready to build.

The first “Village,” called Village 1, has been approved by the Planning Commission and will be the section for mixed use, including areas for retail as well as homes.

There are designated areas set aside on the properties for connectability, parks, schools, fire department, post office and other community needs. Westover is growing.

For more information, go to Pinemountainpreserve.com.

More News

Defending champ Thompson has season end in heartbreaking fashion

Spain Park girls fall in semifinals of state bowling tourney

Thompson girls finish runner-up for third year in a row

58 INC. announces Amy Sturdivant as new Managing Director

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson girls finish runner-up for third year in a row

280 Main Story

58 INC. announces Amy Sturdivant as new Managing Director

280 Main Story

Those 65 and older, teachers and other frontline workers can get COVID vaccine Feb. 8

Montevallo

Montevallo residents, businesses honored for work in community

News

Updated agreement ensures sales tax funds go to Pelham schools

News

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Ridge with 11 new classrooms

Business

Company hopes to connect locals with nature through overlanding

News

Pelham breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 3

Columbiana

Adopting a senior dog or cat can have its benefits

Columbiana

SCAC holds gallery opening for juried art show

280 Main Story

Wilks promoted to Cahaba Valley fire chief

Columbiana

Brown Lumber to expand into old Fred’s building

280 Main Story

Pine Mountain development near 280 enters construction phase

Columbiana

Community shows support for cancer patient with parade

Calera

Calera Intermediate, Calera Middle switch to remote learning

280 Main Story

Obert named Middle School Principal of the Year

280 Main Story

Residents vote ‘No’ on SESR annual fee

Helena

Helena police arrest suspect after chase ends in Cahaba River

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more annexation requests

280 Main Story

Classes begin at Shelby-Hoover Welding Center

280 Main Story

U.S. 280 lane closure to allow for sewer repairs

280 Main Story

County takes next step in Chelsea intersection realignment project

280 Main Story

Reaching new heights: Athletes shine in first ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championship

Alabaster Main Story

Construction starting on new Alabaster Police Station