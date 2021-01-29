expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

The Montevallo City Council presented proclamations for the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees, Montevallo High School basketball coach Tena Niven and the late Rev. Dr. William Thomas Evans Sr. (Contributed)

Montevallo residents, businesses honored for work in community

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:04 am Friday, January 29, 2021

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting recognized several residents and businesses for their work and contributions to the community.

The Council presented a proclamation for the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees: Bob Butterworth, State Farm; Montevallo Chiropractic Center; and Trustmark National Bank, Montevallo branch.

The Council presented another proclamation honoring the late Rev. Dr. William Thomas Evans Sr., a Korean War veteran and pastor who helped found and lead Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Montevallo.

The Council also recognized Montevallo High School girls basketball coach Tena Niven for becoming the winningest basketball coach in school history.

Following the recognitions, the Council:

  • Approved the revised Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance as read and entered into the minutes of the previous City Council meeting.
  • Approved a recommendation from Public Works Director Kirk Hamby to purchase a Ford F-550 truck with dump body off the state bid list for $70,837 with funds from the sanitation account.

“You can see it as a cost that we’re spending, but in the big picture, we’re saving about $50,000 doing it the way we’re doing it and eliminating the need for a CDL driver,” Hamby said.

  • Approved a resolution confirming matching funds for an ADECA Healthy Foods Financing Grant. The $50,000 grant requires a 50-percent match of $25,000 from capital improvements.
  • Approved to extend the golf course’s internet service agreement for 60 days. The city will be reimbursed.

More News

Defending champ Thompson has season end in heartbreaking fashion

Spain Park girls fall in semifinals of state bowling tourney

Thompson girls finish runner-up for third year in a row

58 INC. announces Amy Sturdivant as new Managing Director

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson girls finish runner-up for third year in a row

280 Main Story

58 INC. announces Amy Sturdivant as new Managing Director

280 Main Story

Those 65 and older, teachers and other frontline workers can get COVID vaccine Feb. 8

Montevallo

Montevallo residents, businesses honored for work in community

News

Updated agreement ensures sales tax funds go to Pelham schools

News

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Ridge with 11 new classrooms

Business

Company hopes to connect locals with nature through overlanding

News

Pelham breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 3

Columbiana

Adopting a senior dog or cat can have its benefits

Columbiana

SCAC holds gallery opening for juried art show

280 Main Story

Wilks promoted to Cahaba Valley fire chief

Columbiana

Brown Lumber to expand into old Fred’s building

280 Main Story

Pine Mountain development near 280 enters construction phase

Columbiana

Community shows support for cancer patient with parade

Calera

Calera Intermediate, Calera Middle switch to remote learning

280 Main Story

Obert named Middle School Principal of the Year

280 Main Story

Residents vote ‘No’ on SESR annual fee

Helena

Helena police arrest suspect after chase ends in Cahaba River

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more annexation requests

280 Main Story

Classes begin at Shelby-Hoover Welding Center

280 Main Story

U.S. 280 lane closure to allow for sewer repairs

280 Main Story

County takes next step in Chelsea intersection realignment project

280 Main Story

Reaching new heights: Athletes shine in first ever AHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championship

Alabaster Main Story

Construction starting on new Alabaster Police Station