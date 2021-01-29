Montevallo residents, businesses honored for work in community

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting recognized several residents and businesses for their work and contributions to the community.

The Council presented a proclamation for the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees: Bob Butterworth, State Farm; Montevallo Chiropractic Center; and Trustmark National Bank, Montevallo branch.

The Council presented another proclamation honoring the late Rev. Dr. William Thomas Evans Sr., a Korean War veteran and pastor who helped found and lead Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Montevallo.

The Council also recognized Montevallo High School girls basketball coach Tena Niven for becoming the winningest basketball coach in school history.

Following the recognitions, the Council:

Approved the revised Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance as read and entered into the minutes of the previous City Council meeting.

Approved a recommendation from Public Works Director Kirk Hamby to purchase a Ford F-550 truck with dump body off the state bid list for $70,837 with funds from the sanitation account.

“You can see it as a cost that we’re spending, but in the big picture, we’re saving about $50,000 doing it the way we’re doing it and eliminating the need for a CDL driver,” Hamby said.

Approved a resolution confirming matching funds for an ADECA Healthy Foods Financing Grant. The $50,000 grant requires a 50-percent match of $25,000 from capital improvements.

Approved to extend the golf course’s internet service agreement for 60 days. The city will be reimbursed.