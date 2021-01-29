SCS shares COVID-19 data snapshot for Jan. 20-26

Shelby County Schools has released its latest COVID-19 report online for different school zones in the district.

The most recent snapshot provides the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases reported among students and employees from the week of Jan. 20-26, the week after students and staff returned to school campuses following the holiday break.

The numbers are not cumulative and will continue to be updated on a weekly basis. In addition, the numbers of students and employees in quarantine includes school and community-related cases, and the data represents school zones in the district, not individual schools.

The districtwide total of positive student cases by school community for the week of Jan. 20-26 was 70. SCS’s total student enrollment is currently 20,913.

The Calera school zone had the highest number of positive student cases with 20, followed by Oak Mountain with 13, Chelsea with 11, Montevallo with 10, Helena with nine, Vincent with five, Columbiana with one and one unique situation.

The following are the percentages of positive student cases by school community:

Calera – 0.61 percent of 3,287 students enrolled (403 students quarantined)

Chelsea – 0.24 percent of 4,533 students enrolled (155 students quarantined)

Columbiana – 0.05 percent of 1,816 students enrolled (29 students quarantined)

Helena – 0.21 percent of 4,212 students enrolled (104 students quarantined)

Montevallo – 0.66 percent of 1,504 students enrolled (82 students quarantined)

Oak Mountain – 0.29 percent of 4,507 students enrolled (157 students quarantined)

Vincent – 0.63 percent of 260 students enrolled (59 students quarantined)

Unique situations – 0.38 percent of 794 students (59 students quarantined)

The districtwide total of positive employee cases for the week of Jan. 20-26 was 35. SCS’s total employees by school community is 2,471.

The Calera school zone also had the highest number of positive employee cases with 11, followed by Oak Mountain with nine, Columbiana with four and Chelsea, Montevallo and Vincent with two each. Five cases were classified as unique situations.

The following are the percentages of positive employee cases:

Calera – 2.92 percent (40 quarantined)

Chelsea – 0.41 percent (seven quarantined)

Columbiana – 1.4 percent (four quarantined)

Helena – 0 percent (four quarantined)

Montevallo – 0.97 percent (nine quarantined)

Oak Mountain – 1.76 percent (16 quarantined)

Vincent – 1.59 percent (three quarantined)

Unique situations – 0 percent (10 quarantined)

For more information and resources for students and parents, visit Shelbyed.k12.al.us/index-crisis.