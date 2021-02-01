Evelyn W. Deason

Wilsonville

Evelyn W. Deason, age 80, of Wilsonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31.

The graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the Alabama National Cemetery with Elder Buddy Abernathy and Elder Sam Bryant officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Deason was a member of Vestavia Primitive Baptist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Mrs. Deason is survived by her husband of 59 years, Norman P. Deason; children, Adam Keith Deason (Regina), Allison Deason Barry (Jack), and Norman Eric Deason (Vicki); siblings, Carol Nettles (Tom) and Clark Welden (Linda); and grandchildren, Maxwell Clark Deason, Jackson Barry, and Sara Barry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vestavia Primitive Baptist Church at 2308 Old Columbiana Road, Birmingham, AL 35216 or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.