February 2, 2021

Land transactions for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:51 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 15-22:

Jan. 15

-Bank of New York Mellon Corporation to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $357,000, for Lot 514 in Highland Lakes 5th Section Phase II.

-Pierson Candace Allegra to Dwight Michael Hammock, for $221,803, for Lot 747 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Marilyn K. Thompson to Karon Elaine Johnson, for $70,000, for Lot 3 in Shelby Shores 1987 Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Chad T. Lott, for $356,013, for Lot 1015 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Zac Hilliard, for $387,355, for Lot 2023 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Diane J. Gofourth to Zachary Adams, for $230,000, for Lot 15 in Little Oak Ridge Estates First Sector.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $681,108, for Lots 1622-1626 and 1631-1635 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Patricia K. Umphrey to Brenda M. Clarke, for $192,000, for Lot 61 in Daventry Sector 1.

-Debra T. Glasgow to Benjamin Jarrod Glasgow, for $20,000, for Lot 2 in Glasgow Subdivision.

-Luis A. Flores Guillen to Jamon Smith, for $223,400, for Lot 29 in Port South Third Sector.

-Christopher Andrew Davis to Christopher McGhee, for $230,000, for Lot 32 in Cahaba Valley Estates Sixth Sector.

-Jane Parker to Thomas Louis McAvoy, for $200,000, for Lot 236 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Lisa Waldrop to Jennifer G. Shamy, for $195,500, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Builder Systems LLC to Jimmy Jimenez, for $339,000, for Lot 24 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4.

-Kala Silas Sellers to Christopher McCulley, for $192,000, for Lot 22 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-28 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Rockwell Homes LLC to Hassan H. Dariani, for $200,000, for Lot 1 in Smiths Addition to Greystone Legacy.

-Michele Ferrantelli to Tod A. York, for $139,000, for Lot 30 in Ashley Brook.

-Scott Alan Swann to John G. Benner, for $300,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Marvin S. Windham to James D. Yager, for $523,000, for Lot 7 in Inverness Point Phase I a Subdivision of Inverness.

-W. Gail Ethridge to Shannon Hyde, for $1,000, for Lot 1 in Hyde Family Subdivision Resurvey Lot 1A of a Resurvey of Lot Q.

-Juanita Marie Smoke Hornsby to Mark Gambill, for $260,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Richard Wayne Bradshaw to Laurie J. Edwards, for $102,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-David M. Fuller to David M. Fuller, for $596,860, for Lot 53 in Beaumont Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Deniel Scott Weldon to Keith A. Gobel, for $505,000, for Lot 26 in Highland Ridge.

-Jo Maire Rawls to Mary J. Dean, for $298,000, for Lot 1A in Foothills Point Third Sector Resurvey of Lot 1 and Lot 56.

-Tanya Leanne Ray to ARVM 5 LLC, for $189,500, for Lot 696 in Forest Lakes 12 Sector.

-Paul Franklin to Joshua P. Perry, for $220,000, for Lot 8 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 1.

-Wendy Jimenez to Tenidra Harris, for $157,000, for Lot 201 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map Final Plat.

-Jones Group LLC to Gregory Jones, for $1,144,800, for Lot 8 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.

-Carl W. Moore to Carl W. Moore, for $316,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Rnage 1 West.

-Glenn Cannon to APL Alabaster LLC, for $700,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Lisa M. Dennis to Stephen M. Parks, for $60,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Adam Pouncey to Christian Sims, for $178,000, for Lot 190 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Tomeka Bell to Mary Elizabeth Nix, for $215,000, for Lot 78 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-Nathanael D. Hunt to Richard K. Mason, for $550,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Jesse Scott to Alan Michael Goodin, for $253,900, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

Jan. 19

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Africa Yvette Rox, for $269,100, for Lot 1645 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Brian Christopher Chambers to Adam Realty LLC, for $158,000, for Lot 111 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-Hassanah White to Govinda Rao Deyyam, for $140,900, for Lot 43 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Shandra Russell to Arijit De, for $152,000, for Lot 7 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Sylvia Crawford to Thomas W. Crawford, for $400,000, for Lot E-4, E-4A, E-4B and 23 in Deerwood Lake Subdivision.

-Allyson C. Williamson to Cynthia R. Bynum, for $193,000, for Lot 8 in Stoneridge Resurvey of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 Block 1.

-Haley Johnson to Stanley McLemore, for $215,100, for Lot 1 in Stratford Place Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to James Michael Cash, for $604,408, for Lot 551 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Hunter W. Hall, for $390,474, for Lot 2046 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Flemming Partners LLC to William Przybysz, for $506,788, for Lot 4011 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Chulwon Park to Skylar Kristen Parden, for $225,000, for Lot 40 in Woodvale.

-OP SPE TPAI LLC to Fakih Ismail Al, for $163,000, for Lot 83 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Erin E. Bishop to Joshua McCurdy, for $375,000, for Lot 32 in Brookhaven 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lot 32.

-Kathrine W. Calhoun to Chad D. Vandervort, for $415,000, for Lot 625 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Rebecca Jones to John Dewayne Earley, for $381,000, for Lot 146 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Berry A. Byington to Rebecca W. Jones, for $449,900, for Lots 1 and 2 in High Crest.

-Jamica P. Gibbs to Abbie McKown, for $239,900, for Lot 274 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Patricia Gardner to Ashton T. Fillingame, for $44,500, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Boerboel Properties LLC to Jeffrey N. Bennett, for $525,000, for Lot 4 in Fox Valley Amended Map.

-Cody Lucas to William Parker, for $233,000, for Lot 203 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

Jan. 20

-Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Matthew Wayne Nichols, for $232,500, for Lot 28 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Jason A. Pearman to Trenton Marbury, for $259,000, for Lot 13 in Spring Gate Estates Phase One.

-James Eric Pilkinton to Maynard LLC, for $162,000, for Lot 78 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Sharon Scarbrough Smith to Ethan M. Pope, for $450,000, for Lot 2 in Ridge at Meadowbrook 2nd Sector.

-Rajwinder Kaur to Joseph G. Martin, for $310,000, for Lot 1432 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector.

-Wendy Taylor to Christopher Casey, for $265,900, for Lot 7 in Cahaba Valley Estates 4th Sector.

-John Daniel Lee to Keith R. Lusco, for $699,500, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Oaks.

-April Boswell to Joshua Caldwell, for $415,000, for Lot 44 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector.

-Nguyens Properties LLC to Thanh Le, for $225,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Tammy E. Kaiser to John Crawford Norris, for $527,500, for Lot 1435 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-FNB Bank to William C. Woodruff, for $9,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Damian C. Gilbert to Patrick Sawyer, for $374,000, for Lot 280 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Janice Hyche Atwater to Dana Gale, for $569,900, for Lot 126 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 2.

-Rachael M. Lovoy McNutt to Brian McLemore, for $141,100, for Lot 14 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Realty Income Corporation to 2DN LLC, for $212,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Trevor Dean Greene to Thomas C. Dyer, for $245,000, for Lot 346 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector Phase III.

-Spartan Invest LLC to Kevin L. Sorah, for $83,000, for Lot G in W.E. Crumes Survey and map of the Lands of R.J. Byers in the Town of Sterrett in Deer.

-Rebecca Pilgreen to Katherine M. Williams, for $287,500, for Lot 57 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Selena M. Below to Katherine Paige Sharp, for $159,550, for Lot 213 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Brenda Knight to Shea L. Turner, for $211,000, for Lot 8 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lots 7, 8, 23, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39.

-Emily A. Longshore Niles to David C. Crawford, for $289,350, for Lot 7 in Broken Bow South.

-Joseph Bradley Halyard to Paul Sommers, for $531,000, for Lot 27 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-MRM Home Concepts LLC to Leonardo Ramirez, for $246,020, for Lot 13 in Carriage Hill Phase II.

-Morris Dewayne Davis to Jerry Leitman, for $685,000, for Lot 23 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.

-Lynn Weber Woolf to Lawrence A. Goldberg, for $282,000, for Lot 15 in Crest at Greystone.

-Lois Ann Bodiford to Linda B. Moss, for $189,800, for Lots 1 and 2 in Nickersons Survey of Helena Road.

-Cindy Oliver to Ocala Real Estate Holdings AL LLC, for $211,700, for Lot 202 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Subdivision Plat.

-J. William Kellum to Maria Gladys Cruz Gomez, for $163,000, for Lot 4 in Wildewood Village Third Addition Amended Map.

-Taylor Pruett to Andrew Timothy Collins, for $279,000, for Lot 18 in Royal Oaks First Sector.

-Jane Bryant Powell to Jane Bryant Powell, for $5,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Marcos N. Diniz, for $620,600, for Lot 13 in Creekwater Phase III Resurvey.

-Samantha K. Green to St Holdings LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 45 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Donny Emerson, for $454,400, for Lot 315 in Creekwater Phase III A Phase 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kyllie Rucker, for $258,925, for Lot 35 in County View Estates Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Roy Dean Scott, for $175,515, for Lot 213 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Kirkland Financial LLC to Dawn Gardner, for $529,900, for Lot 97 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Debra S. Clevenger, for $152,000, for Lot 176 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Elisabeth Hope Cleveland to Zachary Treadaway, for $325,000, for Lot 7 in Arlington Street Extension Subdivision.

-Morgan Bullard Treadaway to Cameron M. Green, for $225,100, for Lot 15 in Marengo Sector One.

-Parul R. Patel to Yihui Chen, for $290,000, for Lot 167 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-WBG Enterprises LLC to Grater Homes and Design LLP, for $34,000, for Lot 14 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Stacy Hand St. Cin to David William Hollingsworth, for $235,000, for Lot 223 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector.

-Armstrong Living Trust to Ronald E. Wible, for $140,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Norman Kyle Smith, for $85,000, for Lot 4 in Creekwater Estates.

-Nancy F. Lytle to Wyatt A. Young, for $400,000, for Lot 6 in Chestnut Glen.

-MH3 Investments LLC to Andrew Paul Brown, for $166,900, for Lot 507 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Michael C. Abell, for $391,900, for Lot 2408 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Diane Newcomb Thomas to Amanda Joy Neville, for $65,000, for Lot 1 in Thomas Addition to Helena.

-Adams Homes LLC to Tal Peleg, for $173,200, for Lot 21 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Jared Roberts to Mandy D. Roberts, for $80,000, for Lot 98 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Clay C. Dickinson to Garvin O. Thomas, for $359,900, for Lot 129 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Theresa H. Bethel to David Rangel, for $1,050,000, for Lot 85 in Shoal Creek.

-Aislinn Nabors to Timothy Stover, for $227,950, for Lot 305 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

Jan. 21

-Danny C. Loyd to Eric Darren Loyd, for $193,750, for Lot 2 in Audubon Forest.

-Jaclyn Gaddy Pate to Keyana Robinson, for $99,900, for Lot 903 in Gables a Condominium.

-Kevin Howell to Roslyn Davis, for $90,000, for Lot 204 in Allen Drive Condominiums.

-Coyte Holdings LLC to Danna Morris, for $150,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Coyte Holdings LLC to Danna Morris, for $150,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Alonna G. Payne to Charles Brantley Sazera, for $179,000, for Lot 37 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX.

-Sharon Mathis to Richard E. Lovelady, for $170,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to William Joseph Scott, for $250,000, for Lot 30 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Lori D. Manis to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $158,000, for Lot 41 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michelle Hill, for $264,725, for Lot 213 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Caitlin Brooke Burkhart, for $291,200, for Lot 1611 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Kimberly Massey Pickett to Chetan Soni, for $134,000, for Lot 14 in Somerset Townhomes.

-Kenneth Franklin Joshua Higgs to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $176,000, for Lot 35 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-William Jason Hudson to Paul Douglas Davidson, for $15,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Elizabeth Bridwell to Edward Sheffield, for $285,000, for Lot 401 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.

-Laura A. Schillinger to Paige Chandler Clark, for $146,000, for Lot 67 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Chad Hisey to Joseph Anthony Dambro, for $471,700, for Lot 8 in Liberty Cove.

-Elizabeth Dambro to David H. Pickrell, for $615,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Ryan Hudson Houston to Lauren E. Hollis, for $211,000, for Lot 287 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Bethany Blevins to Nathan D. Nabors, for $275,000, for Lot 27 in Autumn Ridge.

-Peggy Carroll to Justin P. Morrow, for $285,000, for Lot 8 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve.

-Teresa Renee Headley to Herbert W. Buchanan, for $323,000, for Lot 3 in Bentley Addition to Shelby Shores Sector II.

-Patricia Pardue to Donald Patterson, for $500, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-James D. Glass to J&M Property Group LLC, for $800,000, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Lemoyne Bennett to Bennett Latosha Sykes Bennett, for $199,500, for Lot 30 in Crosscreek Cove.

-Robert A. Cole to William R. McCall, for $529,900, for Lot 1732-A in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Re Subdivision.

-Lisa M. Hall to Anna Gray, for $225,000, for Lot 118 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 118 and 119.

-Patricia A. Keller to Wayne A. Best, for $289,900, for Lot 1 in Lacey’s Gove Phase I.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Kenneth McGhee, for $135,000, for Lot 8 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-Flanagan Contracting LLC to Blackridge Partners LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 1053 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-William S. Compton to Jeffrey D. Smith, for $9,000, for Lot 2 in Bills Pine Shores.

-Deborah F. Rice to Goldmon Brent Wallis, for $155,000, for Property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-KSB Enterprises LLC to KSJC 225 LLC, for $500, for Lot 13 in Kent Farms Commercial Complex.

-KSB Enterprises LLC to KSJC 224 LLC, for $500, for Lot 7 in Kent Farms Commercial Complex.

Jan. 22

-David Weaver to Justin Wilson Mosley, for $350,000, for Lot 50 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Areej N. Fino to Mark W. Duncan, for $225,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, range 2 East.

-Elise J. McKelvey to Zachary David Lovvorn, for $310,000, for Lot 5 in Linwood Estates.

-Steve A. Horn to Steve A. Horn, for $208,800, for Lot 156 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Shannon L. Hataway to Michael Cheng, for $158,000, for Lot 74 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Steve A. Horn to Steve A. Horn, for $125,600, for Lot 49 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 53.

-Beck Construction LLC to Rachel E. Stuart, for $245,000, for Lot 9 in Scottsdale First Addition.

-Ashley J. Hosmer to Alan T. Harvin, for $243,000, for Lot 24 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Joel H. Rochester to Christopher Dane Estes, for $265,000, for Lot 4 in Arden Subdivision.

-Jenifer C. Prater to Christine Atkins, for $5,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Tammy C. Ammons to Tammy C. Ammons, for $150,000, for Lot 17 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.

-Donna C. Buckles to Shaniqua Jvon Williams, for $178,000, for Lot 23 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Shirley A. Jackson to Pamela Autery, for $215,000, for Lot 195 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Leticia Flores Angeles to Brenda Galvan Galera, for $185,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Angela Royale Blackwell to Daniel A. Sanford, for $252,500, for Lot 30 in Oak Park Sector I.

-Carlos A. Mojica to Patricia A. Keller, for $205,000, for Lot 147 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Johnathan Chad Sinkler, for $238,435, for Lot 11 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Emmett Cooper to Henry Grant Williams, for $220,000, for Lot 13 in Oak Mountain Preserve Phase II.

-Jackie R. Gottier to Donald R. Gottier, for $34,550, for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in J H Dunstans Town of Calera.

-Alisa Bretz to Melody Cumuze, for $286,000, for Lot 184 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Olen Glenn Hamrick to Zach Calhoun, for $111,000, for Lot 1 in Christy Townhomes.

-Amy Browning to Joseph Halyard, for $665,000, for Lot 627 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Randall Scott Wilson, for $266,885, for Lot 12 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-David F. Buckley to Phillip B. Wilson, for $566,715, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Elvira C. Mendoza to Diogene Ishimwe, for $260,000, for Lot 7-12 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.

-BHM Growth Investors LLC to Luis Carlos Medina Vilchis, for $80,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-William Richard Darby to Paul Dewayne Brown, for $10,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Hector Moreno to Maricela Hernandez Ruiz, for $38,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Prominence Properties LLC to Steve R. Layton, for $65,000, for Lot 340 in Creekwater Phase IIIA.

-Joseph Daniel Fontaine to Rita Lindsey, for $360,000, for Lot 17 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey #1.

-Michelle Lea Devlin to Joseph Daniel Fontaine, for $534,000, for Lot 24 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Molly Waldron Sobel to Jordan Todd Sobel, for $288,445, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jim McBrayer to Jamie Paul Hutto, for $407,500, for Lot 5 in Oldham Station.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Van Imbragulio, for $545,555, for Lot 544 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-U.S. Bank National Association to Leroy R. Roberts, for $505,000, for Lot 806 in Highland Lakes 8th Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Kelly A. Bannister, for $522,932, for Lot 4025 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Mark W. Sheehan to James R. Daffin, for $915,000, for Lot 122 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.

-Ashlyn Brailey Smith Dean to Crawford Bryant, for $283,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Adam W. Kiker to Kimberly D. Patterson, for $158,400, for Lot 10 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 1.

-Evelyn Hardman to Melody Wilson, for $219,900, for Lot 622 in Savannah Pointe Sector 6.

-Patricia G. Sims to Jeremy D. Sims, for $6,810, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Norman L. Berryman to Chizuru Elliott, for $360,000, for Lot 46 in Inverness Highlands Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Steven D. Meadows to Jonathan Green, for $499,000, for Lot 320 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.

-Marlene M. McCain to Vault Investment Properties LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 14 in Shannon Glen.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Victor Hugo Anguiano, for $60,000, for Lot 1 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-James Duvall to James Duvall, for $250,000, for Lot 15 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-Dava Ann Acton Living Trust to Connor Farmer, for $225,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Mary E. Zeller to Michelle Williams, for $261,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Wanda Dean Johnson to Empire Rentals LLC, for $23,300, for Lot 6 in Ironwood.

-Chelsea Cole to Byron Berry, for $175,000, for Lot 109 in Camden Cove Sector 2.

-April M. Hammel to Suzette Sain, for $303,500, for Lot 579 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Arthur P. Bolton III Martial Trust and the Family Trust to Sarah Katherine Bolton, for $10, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Dana Elizabeth Andrews to Tabitha N. Goodwin, for $160,000, for Lots 11 and 12 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Kau Land Holdings LLC to Michael L. Herron, for $20,000, for Lot 64 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Jonathan T. Holmes to Tyler Edward Slaney, for $232,000, for Lot 51 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Ratliff Partners LLC to Western REI LLC, for $370,500, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

