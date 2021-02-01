expand
February 1, 2021

Twenty students in the Shelby County School District were chosen to have their artwork displayed in the State Superintendent’s Virtual Art Exhibit this year. (Contributed)

Local students selected for State Superintendent’s Virtual Art Exhibit

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:40 am Monday, February 1, 2021

The artistic talents of 20 students from Shelby County Schools will be displayed in the State Superintendent’s Virtual Art Exhibit this year.

Ten elementary students and 10 middle and high school students will be recognized during a virtual ceremony and have their artwork featured on the Alabama State Department of Education website.

At the elementary level, the following students and pieces were selected:

K-2 Division

  • Kylie Reeves, “Winter Bear,” Wilsonville Elementary School, first grade (teacher Mari Newton)
  • Emma Rylee, “Raccoon,” Mt Laurel Elementary School, second grade (teacher Caroline Trewhella)

3-4 Division

  • AnnaLee Fuller, “Rainbow Weaving,” Wilsonville Elementary School, third grade (teacher Mari Newton)
  • Ava Blake, “Owl,” Mt Laurel Elementary School, third grade (teacher Caroline Trewhella)
  • Bailey Ayers, “Coral Reef,” Forest Oaks Elementary School, third grade (teacher Mari Newton)
  • Carter Fuglaar, “Mountain Landscape,” Forest Oaks Elementary School, fourth grade (teacher Mari Newton)
  • Xavi Rosales, “Monsters in the City,” Forest Oaks Elementary School, fourth grade (teacher Mari Newton)

5-6 Division

  • Nate Byrne, “Among Us With Banana Hat,” Wilsonville Elementary School, fifth grade (teacher Mari Newton)
  • Ava Patmalnee, “Mr. Byrd,” Forest Oaks Elementary School, fifth grade (teacher Mari Newton)
  • Eli Berry, Untitled, Helena Middle School, sixth grade (teacher Jessie Tisdale)

Seven of the 10 students chosen for the show are taught by Newton, an art teacher at Forest Oaks and Wilsonville elementary schools.

“Ms. Newton is an extraordinary art teacher, and this is evidenced by her having seven out of 10 of the showcased pieces for the State Superintendent’s Art Exhibit,” Forest Oaks Principal Stevi Sims said. “These students have worked very hard and are so deserving of this incredible honor.”

At the secondary level, the following students were selected:

  • Callie Hendren, “Quintin,” Helena Middle School, eighth grade (teacher Jessie Tisdale)
  • Sam Collins, “The Lion,” Oak Mountain Middle School, eighth grade (teacher Jill Tolbert)
  • Sarah Allen, “Coffee Break,” Calera High School, 11th grade (teacher Gay Niven)
  • Gabriell Mattes, “Fall Layers,” Chelsea High School, 11th grade (Susie Timothy)
  • Chloe Cunningham, “Zoraborealis,” Oak Mountain High School, 12th grade (Nicole McKinney)
  • Morgan Sanders, Self Portrait, Helena High School, 12th grade (teacher Sommer Simpson)
  • Connor Adams, “Dream,” Oak Mountain High School, 12th grade (teacher Trista Nabors)
  • Kathryn Lim, Untitled, Helena High School, 12th grade (teacher Sommer Simpson)
  • Madelyn Guy, “Impact,” Shelby County High School, 12th grade (teacher Michelle Branson)
  • Gillian Smith, “Look of Betrayal,” Helena High School, 11th grade (teacher Sommer Simpson)

This year’s exhibit will be hosted on the ALSDE webpage, and students whose work was chosen will be recognized during a virtual ceremony at the Old Supreme Court Library in Montgomery.

