expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Police reports for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:57 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31 and Jan. 14-26:

Alabaster

Jan. 15

-Information report from the 200 block of Port South Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 7100 block of Alabama 119. An undisclosed amount of marijuana in two containers was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information report from the 600 block of North Pelgue Boulevard, Waukegan, Illinois.

-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A vehicle was damaged.

Jan. 16

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 87. Undisclosed amounts of cocaine, marijuana and Hydrocodone and a straw were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.

-Theft of lost property third degree, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. A PNC Bank debit card and money totaling $602.95 were stolen.

-Robbery first degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Roku remote valued at $19.88 was stolen.

-DUI-combined substance, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Big Oak Drive. A glass pipe with a burnt end was confiscated.

Jan. 17

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 17.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle. A 38-caliber semiautomatic handgun valued at $500 was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from the 800 block of First Street North.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of City Park Lane. A meter box valued at $50 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Chestnut Lane.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hillspun Road.

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 200 block of First Street North.

Jan. 18

-Domestic incident from the 8300 block of Shelby County 17.

-Animal complaint from the 1200 block of Bennett Circle.

-Lost property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet was reported lost.

Jan. 19

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Windsor Court.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. Six equipment propane bottles valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Simmsville Road. Vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1,200 were stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Shiraz Street.

-Theft of property first degree from the 8300 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Recreational vehicles valued at $1,500, $1,200, $1,800 and $4,500 were stolen.

-Information report from the 110 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 50 block of Robinson Drive.

Jan. 20

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of 13th Street Southwest. $2,000 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 10 block of Mitzie Circle.

-Information report from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.

Jan. 21

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Mountain Parkway.

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Summerbrook Lane.

Jan. 22

-Recovered property from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2014 Nissan Sentra valued at $5,000 was recovered.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of lost property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A purse/wallet valued at $10 and various documents and cards were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest.

Jan. 23

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.

-Information report from the 100 block of Tradewinds Circle.

-Information report from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.

Jan. 24

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1300 block of Simmsville Road. A privacy fence sustained $500 in damages.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 1400 block of First Street North. A 2016 Ford Mustang valued at $25,092.72 was stolen, and a back door and frame sustained $475 in damages.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Cambridge Terrace.

 

Calera

Jan. 14

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Cornerstone Drive.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Cornerstone Drive.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 22 and Milgray Lane.

Jan. 15

-Additional information from the 80 block of Metro Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest from the 700 block of Leah Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 200 block of Hampton Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 4300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Assault third degree from the 7000 block of U.S. 31.

-Animal bite from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.

Jan. 16

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1800 block of 19th Street.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 2100 block of 20th Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth from Alabama 25 and 13th Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Jan. 17

-Death investigation from the 300 block of 11th Street.

-Theft of property third degree, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting (multiple counts) from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance.

Jan. 18

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 and Commercial.

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Airport Marine parking lot.

-Open container, public intoxication from Airport Marine parking lot.

Jan. 19

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 227-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear from the 227-mile marker of I-65.

-Theft of lost property second degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of 16th Street.

-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 25 and Stonebriar Drive.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 5800 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 1600 block of Shelby County 84.

-Agency assist from I-65 North.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-DUI-combined substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Smokey Road.

Jan. 20

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree, theft of property second degree-firearms (two counts) from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Vehicle versus deer from Shelby County 12 and Savannah.

-Incident from Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, tampering with physical evidence from Shelby County 22 and Waterstone Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, open container from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Open container from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 4700 block of Shelby County 20.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Kensington Court.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Bonnieville Drive.

-Incident from Addison Drive and Rushton.

Jan. 21

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 119 at 13th Avenue Southwest, Alabaster.

-Death investigation from the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, carrying a concealed weapon from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

 

Helena

Jan. 19

-Dog violation-vicious dog from Griffin Drive.

-Criminal mischief-damage to business property from Riverwoods Court.

Jan. 20

-Theft of property second degree from Shelby County 17.

-Property damage from an unspecified location in Helena.

Jan. 21

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Bentmoor Drive.

Jan. 22

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 2600 block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Sexual misconduct from the 1100 block of Dearing Downs Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Long Leaf Lane.

Jan. 23

-Death investigation from Helena Road.

-Theft of property third degree from Shelby County 58.

Jan. 24

-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.

-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.

 

Montevallo

Jan. 18

-Information only from Highway 25 (residence/home).

Jan. 20

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a black box containing marijuana residue and a pipe valued at $10.

Jan. 21

-Domestic incident from the 2200 Block of Spring Creek Road (residence/home).

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown.)

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (service/gas station). Stolen was a WAX fuel card and Ford truck key valued at $100.

Jan. 24

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenient store).

-Liquor-minor consume alcohol and PI appears in public place under the influence from Montevallo (other/unknown).

Jan. 25

-Information only from Oxford Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous and forgery-counterfeiting from Industrial Park Drive (commercial). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $2,262.

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Graham Street (residence/home).

Jan. 26

-PI appears in public place under the influence from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 0.60 grams in a clear zip-lock baggy valued at $20.

-Traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft-theft-firearms from Middle Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Hi-Point 9mm firearm and Hi-Point .380 firearm valued at $237.76.

 

Pelham

Jan. 17

-Drugs-Pros Def from the 10 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (parking lot/garage).

Jan. 18

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Highway 52 East (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $400.

Jan. 19

-Theft from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $6,000.

Jan. 20

-Fraud from the 2000 Block of Oak Mountain Drive (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 1700 Block of Indian Hill Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

-Drugs-Pros Def from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Drug evidence valued at $140.

Jan. 21

-Recovered prop from Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $3,500.

-Theft-vehicle from the 100 Block of Drivers Way (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $1.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card, license, U.S. currency and wallet valued at $35.

Jan. 22

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $400.

-Theft-vehicle from the 100 Block of Stonebridge Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were trimmers, checks, cash, shovel, rake, blower, mower and chain saws valued at $3,920.

Jan. 23

-Theft from the 100 Block of Trade Center Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $1,192.65.

-Property damage from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $200.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2600 Block of Mesquite Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $550.

 

Vincent

Dec. 6

-Allowing dogs to roam from Bates Road.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Shelby County 62.

Dec. 14

-Runaway juvenile from Dora Lane.

Dec. 19

-Theft of property from an unspecified location in Vincent. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

Jan. 3

-Animal complaint from Overhill Drive.

Jan. 20

-Property damage, hit and run from Shelby County 83. A 2015 Mini Cooper was damaged.

More News

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

Montevallo

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

Montevallo

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

280 Main Story

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

Helena

HES starts newsletter, introduces 7 new teachers

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Veteran’s Outreach Team

Helena

Helena celebrates the importance of Black History Month 

Helena

Helena Elementary receives more than $10,000 in donations

Helena

Helena council approves development zoning request 

Columbiana

SCAC hosts the Helen Keller Art Show

News

Pelham brothers help lead PFD as Fire Chief and Deputy Chief

Alabaster Main Story

Plumb recognized for work with Alabaster Police Department

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates BOE during appreciation week

280 Main Story

Local students selected for State Superintendent’s Virtual Art Exhibit

280 Reporter

SCS shares COVID-19 data snapshot for Jan. 20-26

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson girls finish runner-up for third year in a row

280 Main Story

58 INC. announces Amy Sturdivant as new Managing Director

280 Main Story

Those 65 and older, teachers and other frontline workers can get COVID vaccine Feb. 8

Montevallo

Montevallo residents, businesses honored for work in community

News

Updated agreement ensures sales tax funds go to Pelham schools

News

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Oaks with 11 new classrooms

Business

Company hopes to connect locals with nature through overlanding

News

Pelham breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 3

Columbiana

Adopting a senior dog or cat can have its benefits