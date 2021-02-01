Police reports for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31 and Jan. 14-26:

Alabaster

Jan. 15

-Information report from the 200 block of Port South Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 7100 block of Alabama 119. An undisclosed amount of marijuana in two containers was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information report from the 600 block of North Pelgue Boulevard, Waukegan, Illinois.

-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A vehicle was damaged.

Jan. 16

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 87. Undisclosed amounts of cocaine, marijuana and Hydrocodone and a straw were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.

-Theft of lost property third degree, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. A PNC Bank debit card and money totaling $602.95 were stolen.

-Robbery first degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Roku remote valued at $19.88 was stolen.

-DUI-combined substance, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Big Oak Drive. A glass pipe with a burnt end was confiscated.

Jan. 17

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 17.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle. A 38-caliber semiautomatic handgun valued at $500 was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from the 800 block of First Street North.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of City Park Lane. A meter box valued at $50 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Chestnut Lane.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hillspun Road.

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 200 block of First Street North.

Jan. 18

-Domestic incident from the 8300 block of Shelby County 17.

-Animal complaint from the 1200 block of Bennett Circle.

-Lost property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet was reported lost.

Jan. 19

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Windsor Court.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. Six equipment propane bottles valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Simmsville Road. Vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1,200 were stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Shiraz Street.

-Theft of property first degree from the 8300 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Recreational vehicles valued at $1,500, $1,200, $1,800 and $4,500 were stolen.

-Information report from the 110 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 50 block of Robinson Drive.

Jan. 20

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of 13th Street Southwest. $2,000 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 10 block of Mitzie Circle.

-Information report from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.

Jan. 21

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Mountain Parkway.

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Summerbrook Lane.

Jan. 22

-Recovered property from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2014 Nissan Sentra valued at $5,000 was recovered.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of lost property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A purse/wallet valued at $10 and various documents and cards were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest.

Jan. 23

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.

-Information report from the 100 block of Tradewinds Circle.

-Information report from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.

Jan. 24

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1300 block of Simmsville Road. A privacy fence sustained $500 in damages.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 1400 block of First Street North. A 2016 Ford Mustang valued at $25,092.72 was stolen, and a back door and frame sustained $475 in damages.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Cambridge Terrace.

Calera

Jan. 14

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Cornerstone Drive.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Cornerstone Drive.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 22 and Milgray Lane.

Jan. 15

-Additional information from the 80 block of Metro Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest from the 700 block of Leah Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 200 block of Hampton Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 4300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Assault third degree from the 7000 block of U.S. 31.

-Animal bite from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.

Jan. 16

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1800 block of 19th Street.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 2100 block of 20th Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth from Alabama 25 and 13th Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Jan. 17

-Death investigation from the 300 block of 11th Street.

-Theft of property third degree, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting (multiple counts) from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance.

Jan. 18

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 and Commercial.

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Airport Marine parking lot.

-Open container, public intoxication from Airport Marine parking lot.

Jan. 19

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 227-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear from the 227-mile marker of I-65.

-Theft of lost property second degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of 16th Street.

-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 25 and Stonebriar Drive.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 5800 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 1600 block of Shelby County 84.

-Agency assist from I-65 North.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-DUI-combined substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Smokey Road.

Jan. 20

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree, theft of property second degree-firearms (two counts) from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Vehicle versus deer from Shelby County 12 and Savannah.

-Incident from Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, tampering with physical evidence from Shelby County 22 and Waterstone Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, open container from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Open container from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 4700 block of Shelby County 20.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Kensington Court.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Bonnieville Drive.

-Incident from Addison Drive and Rushton.

Jan. 21

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 119 at 13th Avenue Southwest, Alabaster.

-Death investigation from the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, carrying a concealed weapon from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

Helena

Jan. 19

-Dog violation-vicious dog from Griffin Drive.

-Criminal mischief-damage to business property from Riverwoods Court.

Jan. 20

-Theft of property second degree from Shelby County 17.

-Property damage from an unspecified location in Helena.

Jan. 21

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Bentmoor Drive.

Jan. 22

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 2600 block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Sexual misconduct from the 1100 block of Dearing Downs Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Long Leaf Lane.

Jan. 23

-Death investigation from Helena Road.

-Theft of property third degree from Shelby County 58.

Jan. 24

-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.

-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.

Montevallo

Jan. 18

-Information only from Highway 25 (residence/home).

Jan. 20

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a black box containing marijuana residue and a pipe valued at $10.

Jan. 21

-Domestic incident from the 2200 Block of Spring Creek Road (residence/home).

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown.)

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (service/gas station). Stolen was a WAX fuel card and Ford truck key valued at $100.

Jan. 24

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenient store).

-Liquor-minor consume alcohol and PI appears in public place under the influence from Montevallo (other/unknown).

Jan. 25

-Information only from Oxford Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous and forgery-counterfeiting from Industrial Park Drive (commercial). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $2,262.

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Graham Street (residence/home).

Jan. 26

-PI appears in public place under the influence from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 0.60 grams in a clear zip-lock baggy valued at $20.

-Traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft-theft-firearms from Middle Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Hi-Point 9mm firearm and Hi-Point .380 firearm valued at $237.76.

Pelham

Jan. 17

-Drugs-Pros Def from the 10 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (parking lot/garage).

Jan. 18

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Highway 52 East (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $400.

Jan. 19

-Theft from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $6,000.

Jan. 20

-Fraud from the 2000 Block of Oak Mountain Drive (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 1700 Block of Indian Hill Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

-Drugs-Pros Def from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Drug evidence valued at $140.

Jan. 21

-Recovered prop from Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $3,500.

-Theft-vehicle from the 100 Block of Drivers Way (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $1.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card, license, U.S. currency and wallet valued at $35.

Jan. 22

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $400.

-Theft-vehicle from the 100 Block of Stonebridge Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were trimmers, checks, cash, shovel, rake, blower, mower and chain saws valued at $3,920.

Jan. 23

-Theft from the 100 Block of Trade Center Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $1,192.65.

-Property damage from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $200.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2600 Block of Mesquite Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $550.

Vincent

Dec. 6

-Allowing dogs to roam from Bates Road.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Shelby County 62.

Dec. 14

-Runaway juvenile from Dora Lane.

Dec. 19

-Theft of property from an unspecified location in Vincent. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

Jan. 3

-Animal complaint from Overhill Drive.

Jan. 20

-Property damage, hit and run from Shelby County 83. A 2015 Mini Cooper was damaged.