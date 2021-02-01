Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 7-14:

Jan. 7

-Civil dispute from Noe Way, Columbiana.

-Fraudulent use of debit card from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51. $311.19 was stolen from a debit account.

-Missing person from the 600 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

Jan. 8

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A 2012 Nissan Sentra was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Chesapeake Way, Birmingham.

-Reckless endangerment, harassment from Noe Way, Columbiana.

-Harassment from Noe Way, Columbiana.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2014 Jeep Compass was damaged.

-Harassment from the 700 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 3100 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. A Work Boot Z-Coil valued at $269.99 and a denim jacket valued at $70 were stolen.

-Incident from U.S. 280 West, Chelsea.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2015 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Criminal trespass from Nelson Circle, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 48, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 251, Montevallo. A Ball jar with suspected marijuana (17 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Missing juvenile from the 100 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Burglary third degree from the 4900 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham. $200 and various identity documents were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2007 GMC Yukon window was damaged. A Dooney & Bourke purse valued at $300, Bebe wallet valued at $50, 9-millimeter pistol valued at $350, debit card and pistol permit valued at $25 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 7000 block of Eagle Valley Way, Birmingham. Amounts of $.63 and $222.35 were stolen from a debit account.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham. $812 was stolen.

-Sexual abuse from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Animal attack from the 700 block of Merlin Drive, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 43. An undisclosed amount of a green leafy substance, glass smoking pipe, plastic smoking pipe, two grinders and a plastic bag with miscellaneous smoking items were confiscated.

Jan. 9

-Incident from the area of Bent River Road, Hoover.

-Incident from the 300 block of Red Stick Road, Pelham.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 5200 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham. A Minion pipe, used Pepsi can, used Trojan condom wrappers and a lighter were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Harpersville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2900 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 6400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A Rossi .38-caliber revolver valued at $400 was stolen.

-Child abuse from the 16100 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Wilton. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $360 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby. A 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 10100 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 28300 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 28300 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

Jan. 10

-Property damage from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Aluminum/vinyl siding sustained $300 in damages.

-Found property from the 6300 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham. A suitcase full of clothing, a broken cell phone, etc. was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 2600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from an unnamed location.

-Assault from the 2000 block of Shelby Forest Cove, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Montevallo. A plastic lockbox with personal papers valued at $200 was damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2600 block of Indian Crest Drive, Indian Springs. A Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and an unknown number of checks were stolen; a back door glass was damaged.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Salisbury Lane, Birmingham.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Seams Way, Alabaster.

-Assault third degree from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene.

Jan. 11

-Fire investigation from the 5300 block of Huntcliff Road, Birmingham. A back deck and wall were burned.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc., by convict or prisoner from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail sleeping mat valued at $200 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Chesapeake West, Birmingham. A tire valued at $185 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Highland Village Trail, Birmingham. Under Armour football cleats valued at $125 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Otts Farm Road, Montevallo. Two mail statements were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1000 block of Shelby County 43, Chelsea. A 2017 Maserati sustained $2,424.57 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Pinehurst Green, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Rape, domestic violence-assault third degree from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 3500 block of Pineywood Trace, Birmingham. $2,202 was stolen from a check.

-Domestic investigation from the 40 block of Brantleyville Court, Maylene.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of HighGate Hill Road, Indian Springs.

-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Sexual abuse from the 90 block of Shannon Lane, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A license plate valued at $221.80 was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

Jan. 12

-Property damage from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2012 Chevy Cruze was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Magic Drive, Columbiana.

-Suicidal person from the 4900 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Stratford Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Retreat Drive, Birmingham. A gate arm was damaged.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A vehicle front end was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Incident from Shelby County 39 between Shelby County 69 and Chelsea Middle School. A 2010 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Home repair fraud from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea. $3,500 was reported stolen.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Colonial Park Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Regent Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 2000 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 2200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. $2,000 in Target gift cards were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4100 block of Park Crossing Drive, Chelsea. Lumber valued at $8,359 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

Jan. 13

-Theft of property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Napa Auto Parts, Birmingham. NuFinish car polish valued at $16.18 and a Jump-N-Carry jump starter valued at $644.62 were stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 3200 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A 2019 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Property damage from Shelby County 61 and Shelby County 28. A 2007 Jeep Wrangler was damaged.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 6300 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Six Firestone Firehawk GT Pursuit tires valued at $1,500-plus were damaged.

-Incident from the 2700 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 30 block of Longhorn Lane, Columbiana. A Stihl chainsaw valued at $280, two G-lomis fishing rods valued at $290, two Abu Garcia reels valued at $140, Calcutta reel valued at $250, two All-Star rods valued at $180 and two Daiwa rods and reels valued at $100 were stolen.

-Forgery from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

Jan. 14

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 11 at Smith Road, Chelsea. Meth (2.1 grams) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Incident from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2300 block of Shelby County 336, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from Shelby County 483, Vincent. A 2019 Caterpillar valued at $200,000 was damaged.

-Theft of services from the 300 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea. $1,500 worth of electricity was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 6300 block of Shelby County 49.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Smyer Lake Road, Leeds.