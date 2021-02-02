expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Biden energy policies will hurt Alabama economy

By Staff Reports

Published 11:28 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

Note: This is an opinion column.

Joe Biden had only been sworn in as president less than a day before he issued dozens of executive orders that reversed policies enacted during the Trump administration.

Those initiatives covered everything from abortion to immigration to gay rights. Each of his sweeping orders were cheered by the progressive left and opened the door to be litigated in federal courts for years to come.

However, Alabama business leaders were particularly worried about Biden’s new energy policies that could cripple the economy, raise the price to do business for manufacturers and lead to significant job loss.

The Biden administration has made it clear it is opposed to all forms of fossil fuels which will hurt coal and oil producing states like Alabama. He has also rescinded the Keystone XL pipeline and put a moratorium on new and oil gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands.

In addition, Biden is reentering the Paris Climate Agreement dealing with greenhouse gas emissions that had been rejected by Donald Trump. This will further saddle Alabama’s companies with new expensive regulations that those in China and other countries will not be required to abide by in the future. In addition, the president blocked further construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline which will have a domino effect on energy exploration, production and refining.

Alabama’s employers have diversified over the past 30 years to include automotive plants, aviation and technology companies. All these industries will see a major increase in powering their plants and the cost for raw materials due to the new Biden energy policies.

The new president is not looking for a balanced energy policy, so let’s hope Alabama’s Congressional Delegation will work against these changes that will have a negative impact on the state’s economy and people.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

MJCC seeking more members, continuing outreach projects

Chelsea girls pick up 20th win of season against Oak mountain

Helena’s girls pick up rivalry win against Thompson

Thompson uses early run to down rival Helena

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

MJCC seeking more members, continuing outreach projects

Columbiana

Treat a furry friend to a ‘Cup of Love’

Community Columnists

Colley is a volunteer at heart

Helena

Update: Suspect arrested by HPD had outstanding warrants in North Carolina

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley JV wins AISA State Championship

Calera

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

Montevallo

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

Montevallo

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

280 Main Story

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

Helena

HES starts newsletter, introduces 7 new teachers

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Veteran’s Outreach Team

Helena

Helena celebrates the importance of Black History Month 

Helena

Helena Elementary receives more than $10,000 in donations

Helena

Helena council approves development zoning request 

Columbiana

SCAC hosts the Helen Keller Art Show

News

Pelham brothers help lead PFD as Fire Chief and Deputy Chief

Alabaster Main Story

Plumb recognized for work with Alabaster Police Department

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates BOE during appreciation week

280 Main Story

Local students selected for State Superintendent’s Virtual Art Exhibit

280 Reporter

SCS shares COVID-19 data snapshot for Jan. 20-26

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson girls finish runner-up for third year in a row

280 Main Story

58 INC. announces Amy Sturdivant as new Managing Director

280 Main Story

Those 65 and older, teachers and other frontline workers can get COVID vaccine Feb. 8

Montevallo

Montevallo residents, businesses honored for work in community