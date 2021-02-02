Helena celebrates the importance of Black History Month 

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Every February, the historical achievements and cultural contributions made by the African-American community are celebrated and studied to emphasize their importance.

At a regular city council meeting on Jan. 25, Helena Mayor Brian Puckett signed a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month in the city.

“This proclamation celebrates all of the achievements and contributions that the African-American community has made to our economy, culture, social and political development” Puckett said.

Through this action, the city hopes to be able to recognize and bring awareness to impact that the often overlooked community has provided to Helena.

“We are promoting diversity in our town,” Puckett explained. “I thought that this was a great way to to be able to recognize, think and celebrate all of those that are here in the community that are African American and their accomplishments and stewardships for our city.”

Throughout the month, the library has some events in honor of the month, which will be shared as the month goes along.

“What it comes down to is no matter who you are, Helena is home for you. We are going to support you, but especially during February we want to celebrate the African-American community,” Puckett said. “As well as all of those who have come before them in our community.”