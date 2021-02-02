expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Helena Elementary School has received more than $10,000 in grants this year, while Vulcan Materials has helped provide the school with morale boosters such as supplies and breakfast. (Contributed)

Helena Elementary receives more than $10,000 in donations

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:32 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

HELENA — Despite some of the issues that public education has faced this year, Helena Elementary School has been able to provide better opportunities for students thanks to thousands of dollars in grants from former State Sen. Cam Ward and Vulcan Materials.

According to school principal Mary Anderson, at the beginning of the school year HES identified technology as one of its biggest needs. With that, assistant principal Brooke Dunham began reaching out to officials to try and get additional funding to help.

“Mrs. Dunham reached out to local legislators to discuss our wants and needs,” Anderson said.  “Ward initially gave us around $3,000 in grants to help with technology needs. At the time, we really needed more Chromebooks with kids doing virtual learning.”

Following this original donation, Ward also was able to present the school with $10,000 more in grants that could be used at the school’s discretion for additional needs.

“It makes a huge impact. Every little bit helps. It has given us the ability to order technology that we needed,” Anderson said. “We were also able to provide every teacher with reading intervention kits to help kids that are struggling readers, in line with a new Alabama literacy act.”

These kits are intended to help teachers better provide lessons to those students who may face more trouble with reading than others. Without the additional funds, teachers would be forced to share, but each now has their own resources.

“The district had already purchased some kits, but I wanted to ensure that every teacher had one,” Anderson said. “That way if they had kids that need it they would not have to share kits and it makes it more convenient for everyone.”

Dunham was glad that the school was able to receive the help it needed after her request early in the year.

“We have had many successes already this year and I would like to thank Cam Ward for one of those. I reached out to him at the beginning of the school year regarding some of our school’s needs,” Dunham said. “This year, he has given over $13,000 in support of our elementary school.”

Another source of donations was the Vulcan Materials Company, who provided not only monetary resources, but additional supplies and morale boosters for the staff as well.

“They brought us PPE, like hand sanitizer for all of the teachers,” Anderson said. “They provided breakfast to our faculty. They have been a longtime sponsor of the school. Every year they do something for the faculty. We don’t always have that kind of funding, so that was a big boost.”

They also provided $1,500 in donations, which was initially identified as helping boost technology needs at the school.

More News

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

Montevallo

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

Montevallo

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

280 Main Story

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

Helena

HES starts newsletter, introduces 7 new teachers

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Veteran’s Outreach Team

Helena

Helena celebrates the importance of Black History Month 

Helena

Helena Elementary receives more than $10,000 in donations

Helena

Helena council approves development zoning request 

Columbiana

SCAC hosts the Helen Keller Art Show

News

Pelham brothers help lead PFD as Fire Chief and Deputy Chief

Alabaster Main Story

Plumb recognized for work with Alabaster Police Department

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates BOE during appreciation week

280 Main Story

Local students selected for State Superintendent’s Virtual Art Exhibit

280 Reporter

SCS shares COVID-19 data snapshot for Jan. 20-26

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson girls finish runner-up for third year in a row

280 Main Story

58 INC. announces Amy Sturdivant as new Managing Director

280 Main Story

Those 65 and older, teachers and other frontline workers can get COVID vaccine Feb. 8

Montevallo

Montevallo residents, businesses honored for work in community

News

Updated agreement ensures sales tax funds go to Pelham schools

News

PCS rezoning students to Pelham Oaks with 11 new classrooms

Business

Company hopes to connect locals with nature through overlanding

News

Pelham breaks ground on new Fire Station No. 3

Columbiana

Adopting a senior dog or cat can have its benefits