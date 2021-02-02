New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County School District has released a plan that includes capital improvement projects that will be completed over the next several years with revenue generated from refinancing existing debt at a lower interest rate, as well as a state bond issue.

The funding allows the district to build approximately 80 additional classrooms in several communities throughout the county that have experienced growth, such as Calera, Chelsea, Helena and Montevallo. It will also enable the district to focus efforts on other much-needed projects in other areas.

“The school district is planning approximately $38 million for capital projects while not increasing our debt service,” said Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks. “It allows us to address some immediate expansion needs and to focus our attention on other renovations and improvements throughout the county.”

Projects for Shelby County Schools include:

-10 classrooms at Calera Elementary

-9 classrooms and an expanded lunchroom at Calera Intermediate

-8 classrooms and an enclosed canopy at Calera Middle

-10 classrooms at Calera High

-10 classrooms at Chelsea Park Elementary

-Classroom renovations at Chelsea Middle

-Expanded student parking lot and paving at Chelsea High

-Waterproofing at Elvin Hill Elementary

-Renovation and paving of the property bordering Shelby County High

-Renovations of classrooms and campus grounds at CTEC

-10 classrooms at Helena Intermediate

-16 classrooms at Helena Middle

-Expanded student parking at Helena High

-6 classrooms and window replacement at Montevallo Elementary

-New fine arts building and renovations of existing rooms at Oak Mountain High

-Front parking lot expansion at Vincent Elementary

-Renovation existing bus lane and paving at Vincent Middle High

-Renovation and expansion of the gym lobby at Vincent Middle High

-Paving and resurfacing parking lot at LNLC

“Our capital improvement leadership team has worked diligently over the past several months to address the immediate needs of our system,” Brooks added. “The Shelby County Board of Education is pleased to have the opportunity to address some of our improvement needs at this time.”