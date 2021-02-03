expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Chelsea Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels, left, was honored at a Feb. 2 Chelsea City Council meeting for being named the 2020 Shelby County Fire and EMS Paramedic of the Year. Gunnels is pictured with Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee. (Reporter Photo/Emily Sparacino)

Chelsea recognizes Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels for service

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:06 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

CHELSEA – A long-time Chelsea Fire and Rescue staff member received recognition for his service and heroism during the Feb. 2 Chelsea City Council meeting.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee introduced Lt. Taylor Gunnels to the Council and audience as the recipient of the Shelby County Fire and EMS Paramedic of the Year award for 2020.

Lee said Gunnels has worked for Chelsea Fire and Rescue since 2011 and also serves as a captain with Cahaba Valley Fire.

During a call for Cahaba Valley, Gunnels risked his own safety while he kept a woman from harming herself, Lee said.

“We’re proud to have Taylor as part of our team,” Lee said. “He does a great job, and he does a lot for us and our department.”

“That is quite the honor, Taylor,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said to Gunnels of his award. “We appreciate your service and wanted to bring you here and publicly give a big thank you.”

In other business, the Council approved resolutions:

  • To reappoint Bert Seitz to the Planning Commission.
  • To reappoint Margo Churchwell and Cindy Garmin to the Library Board.
  • To appoint Tom Holcombe to the Library Board.
  • To accept the lowest bid of $730,171 from H.N. Donahoo for the Atchison Parkway Road Improvement Project.

More News

2021 Frostbite 5K raises $14K for organization’s ministry efforts

Steelwork installed in former pool hall

Chelsea recognizes Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels for service

PTSD bill could benefit state’s first responders

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

2021 Frostbite 5K raises $14K for organization’s ministry efforts

Columbiana

Steelwork installed in former pool hall

280 Main Story

Chelsea recognizes Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels for service

280 Main Story

PTSD bill could benefit state’s first responders

Montevallo

MJCC seeking more members, continuing outreach projects

Columbiana

Treat a furry friend to a ‘Cup of Love’

Community Columnists

Colley is a volunteer at heart

Helena

Update: Suspect arrested by HPD had outstanding warrants in North Carolina

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley JV wins AISA State Championship

Calera

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

Montevallo

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

Montevallo

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

280 Main Story

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

Helena

HES starts newsletter, introduces 7 new teachers

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Veteran’s Outreach Team

Helena

Helena celebrates the importance of Black History Month 

Helena

Helena Elementary receives more than $10,000 in donations

Helena

Helena council approves development zoning request 

Columbiana

SCAC hosts the Helen Keller Art Show

News

Pelham brothers help lead PFD as Fire Chief and Deputy Chief

Alabaster Main Story

Plumb recognized for work with Alabaster Police Department

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates BOE during appreciation week

280 Main Story

Local students selected for State Superintendent’s Virtual Art Exhibit

280 Reporter

SCS shares COVID-19 data snapshot for Jan. 20-26