expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

Pictured is traffic along I-65 North near Calera following a crash in which the driver of the vehicle was reportedly the only person injured. The crash followed a high-speed police pursuit. (Reporter photo / Hailey Dolbare)

One injured in chase involving Montevallo, Calera PD on I-65

By Staff Reports

Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

A motor vehicle accident investigation is underway following a chase that involved both Montevallo and Calera police and resulted in one injury Wednesday night, Feb. 3.

The vehicle involved, which crashed near the 230-mile marker of I-65 North, was reportedly used in auto burglaries in the Alabaster area, according to a report posted on the Calera Police Department Facebook page at 5:04 p.m. The male driver was fleeing Montevallo Police as he sped through downtown Calera in excess of 100 mph. Calera Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued onto Interstate 65, where he then lost control and crashed into the woods.

The suspect was the only person injured in the crash.

“We hate to see any injury or loss of life but we are grateful that no innocent citizens or children leaving school were hurt or killed,” the original post stated. “We appreciate all who called reporting the reckless driving and direction of travel. Your actions might have prevented this from being a far greater tragedy.”

More News

One injured in chase involving Montevallo, Calera PD on I-65

2021 Frostbite 5K raises $14K for organization’s ministry efforts

Steelwork installed in former pool hall

Chelsea recognizes Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels for service

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

One injured in chase involving Montevallo, Calera PD on I-65

280 Main Story

2021 Frostbite 5K raises $14K for organization’s ministry efforts

Columbiana

Steelwork installed in former pool hall

280 Main Story

Chelsea recognizes Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels for service

280 Main Story

PTSD bill could benefit state’s first responders

Montevallo

MJCC seeking more members, continuing outreach projects

Columbiana

Treat a furry friend to a ‘Cup of Love’

Community Columnists

Colley is a volunteer at heart

Helena

Update: Suspect arrested by HPD had outstanding warrants in North Carolina

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley JV wins AISA State Championship

Calera

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

Montevallo

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

Montevallo

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

280 Main Story

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

Helena

HES starts newsletter, introduces 7 new teachers

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Veteran’s Outreach Team

Helena

Helena celebrates the importance of Black History Month 

Helena

Helena Elementary receives more than $10,000 in donations

Helena

Helena council approves development zoning request 

Columbiana

SCAC hosts the Helen Keller Art Show

News

Pelham brothers help lead PFD as Fire Chief and Deputy Chief

Alabaster Main Story

Plumb recognized for work with Alabaster Police Department

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates BOE during appreciation week

280 Main Story

Local students selected for State Superintendent’s Virtual Art Exhibit