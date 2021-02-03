expand
February 3, 2021

Steelwork installed in former pool hall

By Scott Mims

COLUMBIANA — The building in downtown Columbiana known as the old pool hall is one step closer to housing a new tenant.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Amper Ark Construction installed steel columns and beams, setting the stage for Eagle Framing to begin setting floor trusses for the building’s main level and joists for the second-floor level, in addition to roof trusses.

Traffic was rerouted around the portion of Main Street where the building is located while the steel was installed.

“We’re thinking we will have the wood framing portion complete within about three to four weeks,” said Rob McLeroy of McOakes Properties LLC, who is restoring the structure alongside partner David Oakes and son Mailon McLeroy.

McLeroy’s vision is for the building to host a new business such as a restaurant or a bar with space to host a food truck. He is also interested in preserving historical aspects of the structure, such as its Mesker Brothers façade.

Once the interior framing is complete, McLeroy said the next steps would be to frame the balcony and set the storefront window glass. Around the same time, roofing will be installed on top of the roof trusses.

McLeroy said the company is currently contemplating which subcontractor to use for the roof system.

“In eight weeks or so, we are planning on having the exterior skin and the roof finished, and all interior walls,” he said. “Then we will reach another stopping point to be looking for a permanent tenant.”

The search for a tenant will entail a full-scale marketing effort, McLeroy said.

Steelwork installed in former pool hall

