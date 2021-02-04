expand
February 4, 2021

The American Village Festival of Tulips in Montevallo will return for a fifth year. (File)

American Village Festival of Tulips to return this spring

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:20 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

MONTEVALLO – Groundhog Day might have brought news of winter potentially sticking around longer than some might prefer, but popular tulip fields in Montevallo suggest spring is closer than predicted.

The American Village recently announced its annual Festival of Tulips will return for a fifth year.

“The tulips are breaking ground,” the Tulip Watch webpage reads. “They are off to a great start.”

The opening date for the festival has not been set as it will open when 20 percent of the flowers are in bloom.

In order to keep visitors and staff safe from COVID-19, the following safety measures will be implemented during this year’s Festival of Tulips:

  • This will be an entirely outdoor event. Only the tulip field will be open. American Village buildings will remain closed to visitors (including the gift shop).
  • Masks are required.
  • Social distancing protocols must be followed.
  • Payment will be contactless card payment in the tulip field tent only (no cash).
  • Visitors will need to park by the field as shuttles will not be running. Handicapped parking is clearly marked.

Once the festival opens, the tulip field will operate Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m., and will continue as long as the flowers are blooming (depending on the weather).

Some of the new varieties and blends planted this year include: Wheels Up, White Hot, Purdy, Mira Mira, Globo Rojo and Judy Beauty.

Admission will be $5 per person. Tulips will still be $1.50 each, plus tax, bulb included.

To follow updates regarding the opening date, field conditions and bloom time, visit the Tulip Watch page, Avct.convio.net/site/PageServer?pagename=TulipWatch, or the American Village Facebook page @Independence250.

