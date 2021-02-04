expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

Hoover City Schools has shared the names of the five finalists in the running to become the district’s next superintendent. (Contributed)

Hoover City Schools announces finalists for superintendent

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:10 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools has narrowed down the pool of applicants for the superintendent position to five finalists.

The district received dozens of applications from candidates from Alabama and 11 other states around the country, according to an HCS press release.

The finalists are:

  • Dr. Michael Barber, who most recently served as the superintendent of Pell City Schools.
  • Dr. Autumn Jeter, the current superintendent of Bessemer City Schools.
  • Dr. Bart Reeves, the current superintendent of Satsuma City Schools.
  • Dr. Holly Sutherland, the current superintendent of Haleyville City Schools.
  • Mr. William Randy Wilkes, the current superintendent of Phenix City Schools.

The person selected for the position will replace Dr. Kathy Murphy, who was named the new president of Gadsden State Community College in October 2020 and began her appointment on Jan. 1, 2021.

In early December, the Hoover Board of Education appointed Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tera Simmons to serve as interim superintendent.

The Alabama Association of School Boards conducted online surveys and community stakeholder meetings regarding the search for the next superintendent from mid-December to mid-January.

Hoover City Schools parents, students, employees and Hoover residents responded to the online surveys, giving their input on the qualifications and traits the next superintendent should possess.

The Hoover Board of Education will conduct interviews with the finalists later this month.

More News

American Village Festival of Tulips to return this spring

Hoover City Schools announces finalists for superintendent

One injured in chase that ended in crash on I-65

2021 Frostbite 5K raises $14K for organization’s ministry efforts

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

American Village Festival of Tulips to return this spring

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools announces finalists for superintendent

Alabaster Main Story

One injured in chase that ended in crash on I-65

280 Main Story

2021 Frostbite 5K raises $14K for organization’s ministry efforts

Columbiana

Steelwork installed in former pool hall

280 Main Story

Chelsea recognizes Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels for service

280 Main Story

PTSD bill could benefit state’s first responders

Montevallo

MJCC seeking more members, continuing outreach projects

Columbiana

Treat a furry friend to a ‘Cup of Love’

Community Columnists

Colley is a volunteer at heart

Helena

Update: Suspect arrested by HPD had outstanding warrants in North Carolina

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley JV wins AISA State Championship

Calera

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

Montevallo

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

Montevallo

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

280 Main Story

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

Helena

HES starts newsletter, introduces 7 new teachers

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Veteran’s Outreach Team

Helena

Helena celebrates the importance of Black History Month 

Helena

Helena Elementary receives more than $10,000 in donations

Helena

Helena council approves development zoning request 

Columbiana

SCAC hosts the Helen Keller Art Show

News

Pelham brothers help lead PFD as Fire Chief and Deputy Chief

Alabaster Main Story

Plumb recognized for work with Alabaster Police Department