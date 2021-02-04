expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Pictured is traffic along I-65 North near Calera after a crash Wednesday, Feb. 3. The only victim died as a result of injuries. The vehicle was seen traveling through Calera at an extremely high rate of speed. (Reporter photo / Hailey Dolbare)

UPDATE: One dead after chase ends in wreck on I-65

By Staff Reports

Published 5:30 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — The only known victim of a crash along Interstate 65 North on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 3 has died from injuries sustained in the wreck, Calera Police reported Thursday.

The victim, identified as Ronald Sylvester Washington, 33, of the Miami area, was in the vehicle that was seen traveling at dangerous speeds through Calera on Wednesday. The vehicle was reportedly fleeing from Montevallo police officers and passed through downtown Calera at speeds in excess of 100 mph, continuing onto the Interstate where the driver lost control and crashed into the woods near the 230-mile marker.

Calera officers, which had attempted to stop the vehicle, were first to arrive on the scene and render aid to Washington, who was thrown from the vehicle upon impact.

It was not immediately clear from reports whether Washington was the only person in the vehicle or whether he was the driver.

“An off-duty paramedic assisted Calera officers in rendering medical aid to Mr. Washington prior to Calera Fire Department’s arrival,” said Calera Police Chief David Hyche. “While attempts to save Mr. Washington were unsuccessful, I want to thank all who did their best to save his life.”

The incident was first reported on Calera Police Department’s Facebook page on Wednesday at 5:04 p.m. Washington’s name was not released until Thursday morning, due to difficulty in determining which identity was correct and the process of notifying relatives.

Hyche indicated that during the pursuit, the vehicle would have passed near Calera High and Calera Intermediate schools. He said he was “grateful that no innocent citizens or children leaving school were hurt or killed.”

“We all hate to see loss of life, but Calera Police Department’s primary mission is to protect our innocent citizens,” Hyche added. “When this vehicle entered Calera, it was traveling in excess of 100 mph and passed through a school zone not long after school had let out. Citizen callers reported that the vehicle was running cars off the road and almost collided head on with motorists.”

In addition, the vehicle involved was reportedly used in crimes committed in Alabaster, and evidence is being processed by Alabaster Police.

The investigation has been handed over to the Shelby County multi-agency Traffic Homicide Task Force, according to standard procedure in traffic deaths, Calera Police reported.

“We appreciate all who called reporting the reckless driving and direction of travel,” Hyche said. “Your actions might have prevented this from being a far greater tragedy.”

More News

Vincent’s Albright headed to Huntingdon

Pelham’s Lyles, Peterson headed to Army West Point

UPDATE: One dead after chase ends in wreck on I-65

AFD inspector returns home after battling COVID-19 for 32 days

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham’s Lyles, Peterson headed to Army West Point

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: One dead after chase ends in wreck on I-65

Alabaster Main Story

AFD inspector returns home after battling COVID-19 for 32 days

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson has 12 headed to play college sports

280 Main Story

Spain Park has 14 sign on National Signing Day

280 Main Story

Briarwood has 17 ink to play at the next level

Columbiana

Magnolia Meadows golf course closes

Montevallo

American Village Festival of Tulips to return this spring

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools announces finalists for superintendent

Alabaster Main Story

One injured in chase that ended in crash on I-65

280 Main Story

2021 Frostbite 5K raises $14K for organization’s ministry efforts

Columbiana

Steelwork installed in former pool hall

280 Main Story

Chelsea recognizes Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels for service

280 Main Story

PTSD bill could benefit state’s first responders

Montevallo

MJCC seeking more members, continuing outreach projects

Columbiana

Treat a furry friend to a ‘Cup of Love’

Community Columnists

Colley is a volunteer at heart

Helena

Update: Suspect arrested by HPD had outstanding warrants in North Carolina

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley JV wins AISA State Championship

Calera

First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

Montevallo

UM ranks among top online education master’s programs

Montevallo

SCS issues emergency declaration for water leak repairs at Montevallo Elementary

280 Main Story

New classrooms, paving coming to several Shelby County schools

Helena

HES starts newsletter, introduces 7 new teachers