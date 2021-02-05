Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 22-Feb. 1:

Alabaster

Jan. 25

-Terrill Lee Penhale, 51, of Helena, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

-Devon Rene Hill, 36, of Alabaster, warrant with Helena P.D.

Jan. 26

-Linda Gail Curtis, 42, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

-Karametie Gooden, 38, of Wilton, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance.

Jan. 27

-Evan Minas, 27, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.

-Debra Gentry Thomas, 50, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 28

-Daniel Ray Brown, 36, of Hartselle, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Anthony Tate, 43, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

Jan. 29

-Rafael Alonso Panameno, 19, of Alabaster, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Carlos Lamar Franklin, 48, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 30

-Whitney Conner, 34, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Larcena Kate Reed, 35, of Montgomery, capias warrant.

-Louise DeLoach Carter, 57, of Huntsville, capias warrant.

-Monica Kinuthia, 26, of Lowell, Massachusetts, public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Jan. 31

-Scott Elliott Dennis, 44, of Alabaster, arrest of fugitive from justice.

-Mario Diminguez Valdez, 35, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Altaariq Laquan Coleman, 30, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, firearms license required.

Feb. 1

-Tinieshawn Shenae Williams, 42, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

Calera

Jan. 22

-Carl Eugene Connell, 47, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Samuel Woodrow Blevins, 29, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Mustafa Rashad Martin, 24, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Sharon Monique James, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Jan. 23

-Tiffany Brooke Owens, 30, of Bessemer, duty to remain at scene of accident.

-Justin Tyler Crim, 21, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

Jan. 24

-Jose Morales, 32, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 25

-Cedric Eugene Booker, 50, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, distribution of a controlled substance.

-Kristin Michelle Sides, 26, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, distribution of a controlled substance.

-Jonathan Dennard Kelley, 37, of Calera, failure to appear.

Jan. 26

-Sergio Regalado, 42, of Alabaster, duty to remain at scene of accident.

-Allan Wayne Crump, 44, of Shelby, failure to appear (four counts).

-Gregory Key Hart, 52, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).

-Charles Bradley Lucas, 39, of Randolph, Alabama, public intoxication.

Jan. 27

-Brian Heath Jerrell, 36, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Jalin Galloway Ross, 18, of Calera, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Arlin Taylor Dutton, 25, of Jemison, failure to appear.

-Justin Dean Harris, 31, of Calera, disorderly conduct-failure to obey police officer.

-Tavarious Kewshawn Stone, 23, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Danielle Lashun McCarroll, 29, of Bessemer, possession of a concealed weapon without permit, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Cedruice Trishay White, 23, of Sylacauga, Alabama, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

Jan. 28

-Brandon Scott McDonald, 32, of Columbiana, failure to appear.

-Brooke Abbruzzo Turner, 31, of Pinson, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Kevin Joshua Gentry, 34, of Deatsville, Alabama, agency assist.

-Larry Wayne Leatherwood, 45, of Warrior, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container.

-Christian Quinton Hollowman, 21, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree.

Helena

Jan. 24

-Daniel Brian Shaw, 32, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

-Cody Jackson Hester, 25, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 25

-Devon Rene Hill, 36, failure to appear.

Jan. 26

-Tyler Cornelius Jones, 24, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, interference with domestic violence emergency call, fleeing or attempting to elude, using false identity to obstruct justice.

Jan. 27

-Jessica Michelle Romine, 35, contempt of court-failing to appear.

Jan. 29

-Patrick Lynn May, 29, failure to appear.

Jan. 30

-Cody Alexander Foster, 18, DUI-alcohol under age 21, possessing stolen property, duty upon striking fixtures upon highway.

-Tarin Logan Blankenship, 18, minor in possession of alcohol, buying/receiving stolen property.

Jan. 31

-Elbert Robinson III, 25, DUI-alcohol.

Pelham

Jan. 24

-Rosario Garcia Fabian, 30, of Pelham, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Celerino Hernandez Paz, 51, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jamario Rhinehart, 31, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree-miscellaneous.

Jan. 25

-Mercli Santana, 28, of Bessemer, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-LaShunda Hires, 38, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Jan. 26

-Jasmine Duncan, 30, of Dolomite, traffic-speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Eric Goldsmith, 24, of Irondale, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-failure to obey a police officer, assault with bodily fluids, discharging firearm, etc. into occupied or unoccupied, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic-speeding.

-Jason McInnis, 40, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 27

-Andreal Harris, 32, of Calera, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Clarence Todd, 29, of Fairfield, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Jan. 28

-Roderick Roberts, 50, of Birmingham, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Travis Merrell, 24, of Bessemer, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

Jan. 29

-Jessica Catlin, 33, of Birmingham, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Fatoumata Sylla, 18, of Hoover, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

Jan. 30

-Larcena Deloach, 35, of Huntsville, traffic-speeding, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Louise Carter, 57, of Huntsville, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-James Brown, 42, of Pelham, public intoxication-appears in public place under the influence.

-Jeremiah Murray, 27, criminal trespass in the third degree -enters/remains.

-Alejandro Perez Roblero, 25, of Pelham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.