February 6, 2021

Divorces for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:34 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021:

-Crystal Yeager, Calera, and John Christopher Yeager, of Calera.

-Vivian Avila, of Maylene, and Salvador Avila Nunez, of Leeds.

-Alnisha Roshell Ramsey, of Calera, and Earnest Jeff Cunningham, of Birmingham.

-Tyler Little, of Helena, and Katherine Little, of Helena.

-Traci Marie Cooper, of Alabaster, and Gary Michael Cooper, of Talledega.

-Patrick Haywood, of Birmingham, and Deidre E. Haywood, of Alabaster.

-Crystal Adams, of Columbiana, and Sean Strack, of Columbiana.

-Stacey Henriksen Satterfield, of Helena, and Jay Alan Satterfield, of Helena.

-Angelia Denise Bryant, of Pelham, and Billy Dean Bryant, Jr., of Chelsea.

-Miguel Angel Salinas, of Montevallo, and Brandi Sue Salinas, of Pelham.

-Jeremy Dwayne Naish, of Alabaster, and Danielle Dora Naish, of Alabaster.

-Patrick Jason Leonard, of Helena, and Lori Allen Leonard, of Helena.

-Natasha Nicole Impello, of Pinson, and Benjamin Britton Impello, of Pinson.

-Jennifer Sheppard Puckett, of Calera, and Stanley Ross Puckett, of Birmingham.

-Margarita Ciera Datcher, of Vincent, and Ryan Steven Dates, of Vincent.

-Suzanne Elizabeth Daniel, of Hoover, and David Lee Hammonds, of Hoover.

