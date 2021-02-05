Frank “Franko” Armstrong

Shelby

Frank “Franko” Armstrong, age 77, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4.

The graveside service will be Monday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Columbiana City Cemetery with Rev. Pat Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Franko was a wonderful singer and musician of gospel and country music.

Franko is survived by his wife, Barbara Bozeman Armstrong; son, Frank Armstrong (Angela); brother, Chet Armstrong (Theresa); sister, Lillian Marie Bray and her son, David Scott Burns; step son, Ray White; step daughter, Brandy Jones (Mark); step son, Jamie Triplett; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s.

