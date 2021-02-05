expand
February 6, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:39 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 22-31:

Alabaster

Jan. 25

-Hospice death from the 40 block of Maple Lane.

-Found property from Weatherly Club Drive at Alabaster Boulevard. Tramadol pills and syringes were recovered.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Total Solutions Way. A purse valued at $50, Regions Bank card, cash app card, $12 in cash and an Alabama driver’s license valued at $25 were stolen.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 8600 block of Shady Lane. Drugs/narcotics and equipment were confiscated.

Jan. 26

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of First Street North. A Ford truck valued at $6,000 and a dump trailer valued at $20,000 were stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Lane Park Trail.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2019 Lexus ES350 sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Information report from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

-Identity theft from the 1200 block of First Avenue West.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $196.41 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 900 block of Fifth Court Northwest.

-Property damage from the 9200 block of Shelby County 17.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 block of First Street South. A marijuana THC cartridge, undisclosed amount of marijuana and scale were confiscated.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1000 block of First Street North.

Jan. 27

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Bedding valued at $289.77 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Kentwood Lane.

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $292 were stolen.

Jan. 28

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from the 1500 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1100 block of First Street North. A 2020 Jeep Compass valued at $25,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree, reckless endangerment from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trail. A firearm valued at $500 was recovered.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

-Information report from the 100 block of Hillside Drive.

Jan. 29

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Dogwood Cove.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 30 block of Kent Stone Way. Two checks were forged.

-Information report from the 2600 block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham.

-Information report from the 100 block of Silverleaf Lane.

-Information report from the 100 block of Kentwood Lane.

-Property damage from Cohill Drive. A 2018 Nissan Versa sustained $500 in damages.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 200 block of Timber Ridge Circle.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, minor in possession of alcohol from the 500 block of Warrior Drive. An undisclosed amount of marijuana was confiscated.

Jan. 30

-Animal complaint from the 2000 block of King Arthur Circle.

-Information report from the 30 block of Kent Stone Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Groceries valued at $71.54 were stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Pebble Lane.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of U.S. 31. A 2020 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 1999 Toyota 4-Runner sustained front end damage.

Jan. 31

-Arrest of fugitive from justice from the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Runaway juvenile from the 1700 block of Tahiti Lane.

-Information report from the 1600 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

 

Calera

Jan. 22

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from Shelby County 42 at Meadow Lake Farms.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 4000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Failure to appear (two counts) of 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

Jan. 23

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Ashby Street.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

Jan. 24

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Maryanna Road.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from U.S. 31 and Sixth Avenue.

-DUI-alcohol from the 233-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.

Jan. 25

-Drug overdose from the 200 block of Greenfern Lane.

-Safe streets ordinance violation from Alabama 25 and Crane Lane.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree (two counts each) from Smokey Road and Ivanhoe Lane.

-Property damage from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 500 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

Jan. 26

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 1800 block of Shelby County 47.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Garnet Drive.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Public intoxication from Shelby County 151.

-Incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from Alabama 25 at Dunwar Street.

Jan. 27

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Distribution of a controlled substance from Alabama 25 at Dunwar Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Carrington Lane.

-Interference with domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, unlawful imprisonment first degree, domestic violence second degree-family strong arm, domestic violence third degree-menacing (gun) from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 200 block of Carrington Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 600 block of Shelby County 67.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Evidence collection from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Safe streets ordinance violation from Eighth Avenue and U.S. 31.

-Disorderly conduct-failure to obey police officer from 10th Street and Ninth Avenue.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

-Possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

Jan. 28

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Failure to appear from the 200 block of Davis Drive, Columbiana.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of Kensington Way.

-Agency assist from Tree Haven Lane and U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 4200 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, open container from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

Jan. 29

-Possession of marijuana second degree from I-65 North.

-Incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

 

Helena

Jan. 25

-Theft of vehicle parts from Village Parkway.

-Identity theft from the 8500 block of Redwood Lane.

-Missing juvenile from Appleford Road.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unspecified location in Helena.

Jan. 26

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, using false ID to obstruct justice, fleeing or attempting to elude, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 4200 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

Jan. 27

-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena Road.

-Harassment-simple assault from Pup Run (two counts).

-Property damage from Shelby County 17.

Jan. 28

-Domestic incident from Marlstone Court.

-Found property from Shelby County 58.

Jan. 29

-Incident from the 100 block of Amy Lane.

-Theft of article from auto from the 100 block of Rocky Ridge Drive.

Jan. 30

-Buying/receiving stolen property, duty upon striking fixtures upon highway from Dearing Downs Drive at Whirlaway Circle.

 

Pelham

Jan. 24

-Criminal mischief from the 3400 Block of Pelham Parkway (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a tire valued at $525.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered locally was electronics valued at $129.99

-Theft from the 8500 Block of Helena Road (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was currency, wallets and cards valued at $372.

Jan. 25

-Theft from the 200 Block of Big Mountain Road (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was meat and merchandise valued at $170.

Jan. 26

-Theft from the 2000 Block of McCain Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was wire and a tank valued at $1,300.

Jan. 27

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Calloway Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet and cash valued at $70.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a key, purse, credit card, documents, permit, identification and license valued at $230.

-Fraud from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $500.

Jan. 28

-Fraud from the 9400 Block of Helena Road (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $0. Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $1,700.

Jan. 29

-Theft from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (liquor store). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol valued at $350.98.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Canyon Trail (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $50.

