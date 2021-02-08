expand
February 9, 2021

FILE

Planned repairs will require I-65 lane closure Wednesday

By Staff Reports

Published 6:49 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

ALABASTER — Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) crews will perform asphalt paving repairs on Interstate 65 Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., weather permitting.

The planned repairs will take place at various locations between the Chilton-Shelby county line (just south of the 226-mile marker) and Alabaster Exit 238 (just north of the 238-mile marker).

According to ALDOT, the outside, or right lane of I-65 Northbound and I-65 Southbound will be closed during the aforementioned times. At least one travel lane will remain open in each direction at all times. All travel lanes will be re-opened by 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays during these operations. Motorists are also requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

