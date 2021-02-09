Charles Ralph Gadberry

Charles Ralph Gadberry, 93, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7 at his home in Calera, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born and raised in Miami, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lula Gadberry, his three brothers, his two sisters, son-in-law, Glenn Huffman, and granddaughter, Michelle Strawbridge.

He shared 69 years of marriage with Dorothy V. Gadberry. He served in the United States Navy during World War ll and worked briefly for Coca-Cola bottling company. He then transitioned to Dolly Madison for 31 years and retired as territory manager. He was a charter member of The Branch at Mission Hills.

A devoted husband and father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he loved spending time with his family and friends, gardening, camping, and fishing. He will be remembered, not merely by the love that flowed freely through him to anyone he met, but by his apparent love for Jesus. He never met a stranger and worked diligently to be a blessing to everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Gadberry; his children, Ronnie Gadberry and Denise Huffman; his grandchildren, Lauren Burke, Cary (Deidra) Gadberry, Lindsay (Greg) Brand, and Stephanie (William) Spradlin; and his great-grandchildren, Shelby Strawbridge, Anna Strawbridge, Abigail Huffman, Patrick Gadberry, Avery Strawbridge, Caiden Gadberry, and Ryan Burke.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 at The Branch at Mission Hills in Alabaster.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Branch at Mission Hills.