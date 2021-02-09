expand
February 10, 2021

James W. “Bunk” Benson

By Staff Reports

Published 1:39 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

James W. “Bunk” Benson
Wilsonville

James W. “Bunk” Benson, age 79 of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23.

The visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 1-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Charlie Loyd officiating. Burial followed at Bay Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directed.

Mr. Benson is survived by his brothers, Hollis and Grady Benson; sisters, Jewel Benson, Judy Benson McCall, and Sudie Benson Higgins; daughters, Ramona Benson Mitchell (Mike), Regina O’Brien (Jim), and Kimberly Bell (Preston); son, Gene Benson (Kelli); 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

