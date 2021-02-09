expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

The Parnell Memorial Library is offering Dial-A-Story, a free program in which people can call a phone number to listen to stories and books read aloud. (Contributed)

Parnell Library launches new Dial-A-Story program

By Emily Sparacino

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

MONTEVALLO – The Parnell Memorial Library has started offering a new program families can utilize any time, free of charge.

Dial-A-Story is a service in which anyone can call (205) 433-7400 to listen to stories and chapter books read aloud.

“The stories are mainly for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary school kids – of course, everyone can enjoy great stories like ‘Harry the Dirty Dog,’ no matter how old they are,” Library Director Savannah Kitchens said.

No library card is required to use the free service, which is available to everyone, day or night, 24/7.

Callers may choose from the menu to hear a recording of a bedtime story, a chapter from an early elementary school book or a story in Spanish.

New stories and chapters will be added to the menu each month.

A list of stories available each month will be posted on Parnellmemoriallibrary.org, at the bottom of the page.

More News

Alabaster to help fund railroad safety improvements

Allie’s Hope for Paws looking for foster families

Maya Mexican restaurant adds outdoor seating, celebrates one year

Reverend William “Duke” Dewel Fulgham

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster to help fund railroad safety improvements

Alabaster Main Story

Allie’s Hope for Paws looking for foster families

Alabaster Main Story

Maya Mexican restaurant adds outdoor seating, celebrates one year

Montevallo

Parnell Library launches new Dial-A-Story program

280 Main Story

BioGX finds a new home in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Cornerstone of culture: Miami Fusion Café brings Caribbean flavors to 280

280 Main Story

Bishop, Myrick named captains of SCSO divisions

280 Main Story

Shelby announces he will not seek term in 2022

Alabaster Main Story

Planned repairs will require I-65 lane closure Wednesday

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Culpepper, others highlight 7A state meet

280 Main Story

North Shelby reverse prostitution sting results in 15 arrests

280 Main Story

Shelby County’s Vick, Westminster perform well at state track meet

280 Main Story

Several state champions highlight 6A state track and field meet

280 Main Story

County officials continuing push for more COVID-19 vaccines

Columbiana

Jeff West sentenced to 16 years in death of wife Kat West

280 Main Story

HCS names Teachers in the Trenches Award winners

280 Reporter

Chelsea leaders review results of retail connectivity study

News

Pelham’s Lyles, Peterson headed to Army West Point

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: One dead after chase ends in wreck on I-65

Alabaster Main Story

AFD inspector returns home after battling COVID-19 for 32 days

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson has 12 headed to play college sports

280 Main Story

Spain Park has 14 sign on National Signing Day

280 Main Story

Briarwood has 17 ink to play at the next level

Columbiana

Magnolia Meadows golf course closes