expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Reverend William “Duke” Dewel Fulgham

By Staff Reports

Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Reverend William “Duke” Dewel Fulgham
Randolph

Reverend William “Duke” Dewel Fulgham, age 75, of Randolph, passed away Monday, Feb. 8.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Fulgham and Elsie Wilson Fulgham; brother, O’ Neal Fulgham; and sister, Mary “Liz” Fulgham Wilson Whited.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Hood Fulgham; son, Tim Fulgham (Kelly); daughter, Rhonda Fulgham Cook (Charlie); grandson, Josh Fulgham (Brittney); granddaughter, Katelin Cook Simmons (Tim); grandsons, Caymon Fulgham (Brittney), Blake Cook, Bradley Cook (Madison); 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Fulgham McKinney (Mark) and Sherry Fulgham Garcia (Greg).

Services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. for visitation. A service will be held Thursday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m., both will be held at Maplesville Community Holiness Church. Burial will be in Ashby Cemetery. Officiating service will be Brother Timothy Simmons and Brother JR Atcheson.

William was called to preach the gospel more than 50 years ago. It was a call he answered and remained faithful to for five decades. He has been a man of courage, faith, and commitment. He has been a man that has lived his life preaching by example rather than by mere words.

There are many memories his family will look back on, many that he left impressed on them.  Dad has been the spiritual strength of our family. He has been a gentleman. He has been a soldier of the cross, and every example of a good father.

We love you dad! Fare well but not forgotten. So long but not goodbye. You’ve made a lasting impression on your son. And on all that have known you.

More News

Alabaster to help fund railroad safety improvements

Allie’s Hope for Paws looking for foster families

Maya Mexican restaurant adds outdoor seating, celebrates one year

Reverend William “Duke” Dewel Fulgham

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster to help fund railroad safety improvements

Alabaster Main Story

Allie’s Hope for Paws looking for foster families

Alabaster Main Story

Maya Mexican restaurant adds outdoor seating, celebrates one year

Montevallo

Parnell Library launches new Dial-A-Story program

280 Main Story

BioGX finds a new home in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Cornerstone of culture: Miami Fusion Café brings Caribbean flavors to 280

280 Main Story

Bishop, Myrick named captains of SCSO divisions

280 Main Story

Shelby announces he will not seek term in 2022

Alabaster Main Story

Planned repairs will require I-65 lane closure Wednesday

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Culpepper, others highlight 7A state meet

280 Main Story

North Shelby reverse prostitution sting results in 15 arrests

280 Main Story

Shelby County’s Vick, Westminster perform well at state track meet

280 Main Story

Several state champions highlight 6A state track and field meet

280 Main Story

County officials continuing push for more COVID-19 vaccines

Columbiana

Jeff West sentenced to 16 years in death of wife Kat West

280 Main Story

HCS names Teachers in the Trenches Award winners

280 Reporter

Chelsea leaders review results of retail connectivity study

News

Pelham’s Lyles, Peterson headed to Army West Point

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: One dead after chase ends in wreck on I-65

Alabaster Main Story

AFD inspector returns home after battling COVID-19 for 32 days

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson has 12 headed to play college sports

280 Main Story

Spain Park has 14 sign on National Signing Day

280 Main Story

Briarwood has 17 ink to play at the next level

Columbiana

Magnolia Meadows golf course closes