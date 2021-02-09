Reverend William “Duke” Dewel Fulgham

Randolph

Reverend William “Duke” Dewel Fulgham, age 75, of Randolph, passed away Monday, Feb. 8.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Fulgham and Elsie Wilson Fulgham; brother, O’ Neal Fulgham; and sister, Mary “Liz” Fulgham Wilson Whited.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Hood Fulgham; son, Tim Fulgham (Kelly); daughter, Rhonda Fulgham Cook (Charlie); grandson, Josh Fulgham (Brittney); granddaughter, Katelin Cook Simmons (Tim); grandsons, Caymon Fulgham (Brittney), Blake Cook, Bradley Cook (Madison); 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Fulgham McKinney (Mark) and Sherry Fulgham Garcia (Greg).

Services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. for visitation. A service will be held Thursday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m., both will be held at Maplesville Community Holiness Church. Burial will be in Ashby Cemetery. Officiating service will be Brother Timothy Simmons and Brother JR Atcheson.

William was called to preach the gospel more than 50 years ago. It was a call he answered and remained faithful to for five decades. He has been a man of courage, faith, and commitment. He has been a man that has lived his life preaching by example rather than by mere words.

There are many memories his family will look back on, many that he left impressed on them. Dad has been the spiritual strength of our family. He has been a gentleman. He has been a soldier of the cross, and every example of a good father.

We love you dad! Fare well but not forgotten. So long but not goodbye. You’ve made a lasting impression on your son. And on all that have known you.