City of Pelham accepting applications for board positions

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — The city of Pelham is seeking residents to help fill in some of the openings on the many boards that support the city’s government and keep the city’s services up to standard.

Currently, the city is seeking Pelham residents to serve on the Commercial Development Authority Board, Board of Education, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Storm Water Board, Zoning Board of Adjustments and Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

The CDA, is designed to cooperate with city government to help create business opportunities and bring new businesses into the city. This board has five places and members serve a four-year term.

Pelham’s Board of Education is responsible for ensuring that all of the city’s schools are properly managed so that the students at each are able to earn a quality education. Board members serve terms lasting five years.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board was created in 2013 to aid the department through financial and policy recommendations as well as helping with the services and programs that the department provides throughout the year.

The Storm Water Board exists to help maintain and protect community waters in the city by enforcing procedures and penalties that control the flow of pollutants into freshwater areas that storm water flows into.

The Zoning Board of Adjustments and the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals are both designed to make certain decisions as they relate to appeals and variances outside of the Planning and Zoning Board, with the latter addressing issues not covered by the former.

To serve on any of these boards, applicants must be citizens of Pelham and submit an application for consideration.

Those interested should fill out the application for the specific board, which can be found at https://pelhamalabama.gov/250/Boards-Commissions.