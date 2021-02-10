expand
February 10, 2021

The Shelby County Commission passed a resolution, effective Oct. 1, allowing eligible county employees who retire to receive continuing health insurance benefits until they reach age 65. (Contributed)

Commission passes retiree insurance benefits resolution

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission on Feb. 8 approved a resolution related to retiree health insurance benefits for county employees.

The resolution allows eligible county employees who choose to retire to receive continuing health insurance benefits until they reach 65 years old under certain terms.

Eligibility applies to all Shelby County employees hired on or after Oct. 1, 2021 who meet the requirements of the Employees Retirement Systems of Alabama, who are 55 years old or older and who have 25 or more years of continuous service provided the employee gives at least 30 days’ written notice of his or her intent to retire prior to the effective retirement date.

“If those things are in true fact, they will be able to receive a benefit of the county of $20 per year of service with a maximum of 25 years equal to $500 a month,” Commissioner Kevin Morris said. “That benefit would only change for employees who will become hired on or after Oct. 1 of 2021.”

Eligible employees at the time of retirement must have 25 years of coverage in the county’s health plan.

The retiring employee’s coverage will continue as if the retiree were an active employee until the retiree reaches age 65 or becomes eligible for Medicare benefits, whichever comes first.

“It does not affect any employee that has retired in the past or is currently on the payroll of Shelby County or will be hired between now and Sept. 30,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “It goes into effect Oct. 1. There is no employee that this affects that is currently with Shelby County.”

In other business, the Commission approved a resolution honoring retiring Community Services Manager Reggie Holloway for his 22 years of service.

“There is no better picture of a public servant than this man right here,” Scroggins said of Holloway. “He is the picture and the model for public service. Reggie, thank you for all you have taught me.”

Holloway is a retired U.S. Army logistics officer who served in many locations across the world.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in urban studies from Alabama A&M University, a Master of Science in human resources management from Chapman University and has performed post-graduate degree work toward his doctoral degree in applied science and management from Walden University.

Holloway has served on numerous committees and boards, including Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust Board of Trustees, Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging; Shelby County Community Health Foundation; Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium (ClasTran), Leadership Shelby County, United Way of Central Alabama Planning and Initiatives Committee, Metropolitan Birmingham Services for the Homeless (One Roof), and Census Complete Count Committees from 2010 and 2020.

“What a wonderful opportunity that the Lord gave me to be with a group of Christian people that were dedicated to their job,” Holloway said. “It’s been great. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.”

