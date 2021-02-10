expand
February 10, 2021

Teammates surround Taylor Davis, middle holding up the T-shirt, after the senior scored her 100th career goal in a five-goal performance against McAdory. (Contributed)

Helena’s Taylor Davis scores 100th goal in 9-0 win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – It may have taken a year longer than expected, but Helena senior Taylor Davis followed through on a promise she made more than four years ago in eighth grade when she joined the soccer program’s history books on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

“I’m going to score 100 goals,” she said when she joined the girls’ varsity soccer program in eighth grade. On Tuesday, she held true to her word when she netted five goals, including her historic 100th goal, to help the Huskies pick up a 9-0 shutout against McAdory.

Entering the season with 93 goals dating back to eighth grade, Davis was set to join the century mark last year before the season was cut short due to COVID-19—something she wasn’t shy about being disappointed in heading into this season.

“I would have gotten it last year had it not been for COVID,” she said with a smirk. “But it’s exciting to have the opportunity to do it as a senior. I’ve been playing since eighth grade, so to see everybody that has come through and to have a chance to leave that stamp is special.”

Entering the game against McAdory having scored three goals already this season in a 10-1 win against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Davis was primed and ready for a big night against the Yellow Jackets.

In the first half, Helena took the early lead on an own goal off a corner kick and that got a goal from Ashlynn Beery.

That took some of the pressure off Davis, which freed her up to play her game.

She went on to score two goals in the opening half, one from 40 yards out and the other off a nice assist from freshman Piper Stovall, to help the Huskies take a 5-0 lead into the half and bring her total to 98 goals.

But her night was just getting started.

Early in the second half, Davis drew within one of the 100 mark on a quick goal.

Then, shortly after, she got the magical goal.

After the ball rolled her way, Davis had time to line up her shot, then stepped into it, firing a shot from 30 yards out to the upper right corner of the goal to beat the McAdory Keeper and grab her 100th goal and fourth of the night.

She went on to surpass the century mark when she added her fifth and final goal of the game to grab her 101st goal. She also added one assist to her stat line.

Helena not only got the five goals from Davis, but got help from Riley Hulsey, who posted two goals, as well as one goal each from Beery and Stovall.

With the 9-0 win, the Huskies improved to 2-0 on the season.

