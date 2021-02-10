expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Dogs and their owners hang out at Alabaster’s Veterans Park during Shelby Humane Society’s Bark in the Park event several months ago. (File)

COLUMN: Sweetening a dog’s day

By Emily Sparacino

Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

My husband and I are proud parents to a lively golden retriever named Wrigley.

It’s no secret we treat him like a member of our family and factor him into as many moments, both big and small, of our daily lives as possible.

Example: He loves to ride in the car to pick up our breakfast on Saturday mornings. You can’t earn a tater tot if you’re not there to beg for it, right?

He has also been the eager recipient of small cups filled with whipped cream that some businesses make especially for dogs. You haven’t seen determination until you have watched a large dog glean every last bit of cream out of a tiny cup.

Just knowing how much my dog enjoys a new and unexpected treat made me even more excited to read community columnist Sasha Johns’s recent story about the Best Friends of Shelby Humane’s Valentine’s Day event for all of the shelter animals.

Now through Feb. 14, you can make a donation to provide a “Cup of Love” for a shelter dog or cat on Valentine’s Day.

A $5 donation covers one treat, and a $10 donation provides three of the whipped cream treats, which will be a bit different for the cats.

To give a Cup of Love, text BFSH to 41444.

The volunteer group plans to treat all of the nearly 200 animals at the Shelby Humane Society.

The group’s work, however, won’t end there. The Bests Friends of Shelby Humane meet once a month to organize fundraisers to support the shelter and fulfill its needs.

Although the group has made the decision to postpone its annual 5K fundraiser amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its members are still meeting on the first Wednesday of each month and welcoming new volunteers all the time.

Anyone interested in joining the Best Friends of Shelby Humane can find more information on the group’s Facebook page or by sending an email to bestfriends@shelbyhumane.org.

To make a donation, contact Best Friends of Shelby Humane via Facebook messaging.

And to learn more about the Shelby Humane Society, including adoptions, fostering, events and other ways to support the shelter, visit Shelbyhumane.org and follow @ShelbyHumane on Facebook.

Kudos to the volunteers who have turned the Cups of Love idea—and many other efforts—into effective means of bettering the lives of shelter animals while they await their forever homes.

Perhaps this is the start of another fundraising staple that will benefit our furry friends for years to come.

More News

Reports of my death

More than a friend: Deputy says goodbye to longtime K9 partner, pet

COLUMN: Sweetening a dog’s day

Oak Mountain Brewing Company opens in Pelham

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

More than a friend: Deputy says goodbye to longtime K9 partner, pet

280 Reporter

Oak Mountain Brewing Company opens in Pelham

Helena

Helena Troop 2 rallies supplies for tornado relief

News

City of Pelham accepting applications for board positions

Helena

Helena’s Taylor Davis scores 100th goal in 9-0 win

280 Main Story

Commission passes retiree insurance benefits resolution

Business

R.O.E. Hobby adds bar inside store

280 Main Story

Vincent boys headed to sub-regionals for 15th year in a row

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster to help fund railroad safety improvements

Alabaster Main Story

Allie’s Hope for Paws looking for foster families

Alabaster Main Story

Maya Mexican restaurant adds outdoor seating, celebrates one year

Montevallo

Parnell Library launches new Dial-A-Story program

280 Main Story

BioGX finds a new home in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Cornerstone of culture: Miami Fusion Café brings Caribbean flavors to 280

280 Main Story

Bishop, Myrick named captains of SCSO divisions

280 Main Story

Shelby announces he will not seek term in 2022

Alabaster Main Story

Planned repairs will require I-65 lane closure Wednesday

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s Culpepper, others highlight 7A state meet

280 Main Story

North Shelby reverse prostitution sting results in 15 arrests

280 Main Story

Shelby County’s Vick, Westminster perform well at state track meet

280 Main Story

Several state champions highlight 6A state track and field meet

280 Main Story

County officials continuing push for more COVID-19 vaccines

Columbiana

Jeff West sentenced to 16 years in death of wife Kat West

280 Main Story

HCS names Teachers in the Trenches Award winners