February 13, 2021

Helena Hollow’s “Food Truck Egg-stravaganza” will be held April 3. (Contributed)

Food Truck Egg-stravaganza to bring Easter fun to Helena

By Staff Reports

Published 6:22 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — In 2018, Helena Hollow began its annual Bunny Hop event that sees the whole farm turn into a big egg hunt. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the farm has decided to replace this event with more Easter fun for their “Food Truck Egg-stravaganza” event on April 3.

Unlike the Bunny Hop, this event does not take place on the pumpkin patch area of the farm; rather it will make use of the lakeside portion and will provide a fun, spacious area for families and their children to enjoy the holiday.

“With COVID numbers not quite as settled as we’d like, we decided to forego this event and set our sights on hosting something on a larger area of the farm, which we are calling “Lakeside,” said owner Amy Griffin. “The Food Truck Egg-stravaganza will be hosted, as you could have guessed, alongside the lake.”

Griffin said the idea is to partner with at least 10 food trucks, hence the name, to help make the outing a successful event for families, which will also include a list of Easter-themed activities that everyone could enjoy.

“The Easter Bunny will be walking around and posing for visits and pictures, we will be offering ‘Buckin’ Bunny’ rides for $10 (utilizing a mechanical bull), we will have live music from local artists, one egg hunt that will begin at 2 p.m. and will take place in our pumpkin field, craft vendors and more,” Griffin said.

Having a safe setting to celebrate Easter and provide all the whimsy that comes along with it for children is important, and this will hopefully make that possible.

“We hope this event will allow people to space out even more so than our normal Bunny Hop event, and we are praying for warm weather so that everyone feels comfortable coming out and supporting these food trucks while getting some fresh spring air,” Griffin said.

Entrance fee is $5 per person, and more details can be found on Helena Hollow’s Facebook page.

