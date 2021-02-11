expand
Ad Spot

February 13, 2021

Members of Pelham Cub Scout Troop 404 stand by their newly completed Little Free Library (contributed).

Troop 404 builds Little Free Library

By Staff Reports

Published 6:46 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Scout members of Troop 404 recently came together to help spread the joy of reading to others in the community by constructing a Little Free Library at the Pelham YMCA.

This project came together both as a way to provide free quality literature to students and others when they are not at school, and as an important community project for scouts in the troop.

“Our school library has wanted to have a community Little Free Library that we can point our students to when school is out. There are a couple already in Pelham, but we wanted ours to be in North Pelham where there wasn’t one close by,” said Pelham Park Middle School Librarian April Wallace.

Little Free Libraries are part of the largest book sharing program in the country, and became increasing popular over the last year as many people did not have access or funds for books.

After identifying this need, the scouts picked the Little Free Library as their project and got to work, which provided valuable skills in construction as well as emphasizing community and cooperation.

“We have several scouts from Troop 404 that attend Pelham Park Middle School and Pelham High School. The scouts needed to complete a community project and we needed a Little Library built, so we decided to work together,” Wallace explained. “They did an amazing job building a beautiful and functional library box. Not only did they build the library box, then they had to mount it on the post, dig a hole for the post, and cement it in the ground.”

The Little Free Library was constructed outside of the YMCA and will have books available for students and others who want to come by and pick up a free book. The school plans on adding more books to it soon.

“We also plan to have a book drive before the end of the school year to collect books to use to refill the library over the summer,” Wallace said. “Even though we are promoting it to our students, the library has books for all ages in it. Anyone can take a book to read and return or take it and keep it.”

After the project was completed, the Little Free Library was added to the national website and can be located at Littlefreelibrary.org.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

Land transactions for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Helena Hollow hosting 2nd straight prom for HHS students

Business

Pelham Dental Care celebrates one-year anniversary

Helena

Helena Teen Council sends out Valentine’s Day love

Columbiana

Martindale named 40 Under 40 Music Education Program honoree

News

Troop 404 builds Little Free Library

Business

Food Truck Egg-stravaganza to bring Easter fun to Helena

280 Main Story

A sweet surprise: Greystone Elementary students treated to Candy Land decorations

Helena

Helena’s new lacrosse team kicks off its season

280 Main Story

UPDATE: All appointments full for February COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Alabaster Main Story

CreACTive Wellness opening in Alabaster

280 Main Story

Shelby County to host 3 appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinics

280 Main Story

Spain Park headed to 2nd straight Sweet 16

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain headed back to Sweet 16

Columbiana

Vansant no stranger to fishing, strong work ethic

Community Columnists

A veteran serving veterans

280 Main Story

More than a friend: Deputy says goodbye to longtime K9 partner, pet

280 Reporter

Oak Mountain Brewing Company opens in Pelham

Helena

Helena Troop 2 rallies supplies for tornado relief

News

City of Pelham accepting applications for board positions

Helena

Helena’s Taylor Davis scores 100th goal in 9-0 win

280 Main Story

Commission passes retiree insurance benefits resolution

Business

R.O.E. Hobby adds bar inside store

280 Main Story

Vincent boys headed to sub-regionals for 15th year in a row

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster to help fund railroad safety improvements