February 13, 2021

All appointments are full for three COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Columbiana and Pelham this month. (File)

UPDATE: All appointments full for February COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:14 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Hours after Shelby County announced it would host three Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month, all appointment slots were filled.

The first-dose Moderna vaccine clinics for seniors age 65 and older will be held in Columbiana and Pelham on Feb. 17, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

The dates and locations of the events are:

  • Feb. 17 – Columbiana, Old Mill Square facility located at 105 West College St., with 1,000 first-dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on March 17 at the same location.
  • Feb. 24 – Pelham, Pelham Civic Complex located at 500 Amphitheater Road, with 1,000 first-dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on March 24 at the same location.
  • Feb. 25 – Columbiana, Old Mill Square facility located at 105 West College St., with 500 first-dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on March 25 at the same location.

Additional vaccination events are planned in the coming weeks as vaccine availability increases.

In recent Shelby County Commission meetings, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins has emphasized county leaders’ efforts to partner with ADPH to get more COVID-19 vaccines in Shelby County.

“At the end of the day, the more people we can vaccinate, the better we can help our population try to get back some sense of normalcy,” Scroggins said.

Those who received their first COVID-19 vaccination at the Pelham Civic Complex on Jan. 22 are scheduled to receive their second dose on Friday, Feb. 19. They will receive a call from the city of Pelham with an appointment time, and are urged not to book an appointment online for the clinic on Feb. 24.

For more information and updates, visit Shelbyal.com/987/COVID-19-Information or @ShelbyCountyAL on Facebook.

