expand
Ad Spot

February 13, 2021

Helena High School students enjoyed their first pandemic-era prom at Helena Hollow in 2020. (File)

Helena Hollow hosting 2nd straight prom for HHS students

By Staff Reports

Published 7:03 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — After hosting a successful second chance prom for students at HHS in 2020, Helena Hollow is gearing up to welcome students again for the “Fireside Fairytale” prom on April 10 for seniors and juniors.

Helena Hollow owner Amy Griffin said hosting the prom was very important for them, because they know that many students have given up a lot throughout the year and they deserve to have some sense of tradition.

“I never would have imagined this time last year that we would be gearing up to host prom again this year. It is super important for us to host this for these students because like last year, they have missed out on so many traditional high school memories due to COVID,” said Griffin. “It feels amazing to have a venue that is outdoor and large enough to host these kids and provide them with an experience they otherwise would never receive.”

The farm is friendly for those concerned about the pandemic, as the majority of the event will be hosted in an open-air outdoor area, though students are asked to wear masks for the event.

“We are so grateful to have the backing of the Helena community on this event for the second year in a row and are blown away by the amount of support we are offering from all angles,” Griffin said. “It’s a real treat to own a business and raise our children here in Helena, and I know that if my children were seniors in high school and were being forced to miss out on so much, I would do anything in my power to provide them with those memories.”

The event will take place on April 10 at 7 p.m., and tickets are available online for $40.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

Land transactions for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Helena Hollow hosting 2nd straight prom for HHS students

Business

Pelham Dental Care celebrates one-year anniversary

Helena

Helena Teen Council sends out Valentine’s Day love

Columbiana

Martindale named 40 Under 40 Music Education Program honoree

News

Troop 404 builds Little Free Library

Business

Food Truck Egg-stravaganza to bring Easter fun to Helena

280 Main Story

A sweet surprise: Greystone Elementary students treated to Candy Land decorations

Helena

Helena’s new lacrosse team kicks off its season

280 Main Story

UPDATE: All appointments full for February COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Alabaster Main Story

CreACTive Wellness opening in Alabaster

280 Main Story

Shelby County to host 3 appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinics

280 Main Story

Spain Park headed to 2nd straight Sweet 16

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain headed back to Sweet 16

Columbiana

Vansant no stranger to fishing, strong work ethic

Community Columnists

A veteran serving veterans

280 Main Story

More than a friend: Deputy says goodbye to longtime K9 partner, pet

280 Reporter

Oak Mountain Brewing Company opens in Pelham

Helena

Helena Troop 2 rallies supplies for tornado relief

News

City of Pelham accepting applications for board positions

Helena

Helena’s Taylor Davis scores 100th goal in 9-0 win

280 Main Story

Commission passes retiree insurance benefits resolution

Business

R.O.E. Hobby adds bar inside store

280 Main Story

Vincent boys headed to sub-regionals for 15th year in a row

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster to help fund railroad safety improvements