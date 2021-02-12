Pelham Dental Care celebrates one-year anniversary

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — After having served Pelham and the surrounding areas during a tumultuous year, the team at Pelham Dental Care was enthusiastic and hopeful for the future celebrating their one-year anniversary with Dr. Nicholas Kentros as owner.

At a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 5, Kentros, staff and community members came together acknowledging the tenacity and hard work that kept this important service available to those in the community.

“As we all know, 2020 was a year filled with challenges for everyone, but as a new year starts, Pelham Dental Care is excited to celebrate our one year anniversary of the transition of ownership from Dr. Russell Turner to myself,” Kentros said.

Kentros and his staff were joined by the Shelby County Chamber, Mayor Gary Waters and other city leaders as they celebrated the special occasion.

Dr. Kentros said that his goal is to be community based and patient centered, and he tries to be a good community member by giving back to those who help him.

“We have continued the legacy of high quality, patient-centered care throughout the pandemic and have taken steps to grow the practice in order to better serve patients,” Kentros said. “I actively participate in the community by being a member and participating in service projects of the Pelham-Alabaster Rotary Club.”

Another topic Kentros emphasized was the importance of children and students in Pelham, and he expressed that through his business he is able to help in that area as well.

“Pelham Dental Care also supports local sports teams by sponsoring Pelham High School Athletics and the Birmingham Bulls hockey team. We are proud to be a part of this community, and we look forward to serving the wonderful people of Shelby County for years to come,” he said.