February 15, 2021

The University of Montevallo and school systems in Shelby County shared updates ahead of the potentially hazardous winter weather expected to move through the state over the next couple of days. (File)

UM to delay opening on Feb. 15, school systems share updates ahead of winter weather

By Emily Sparacino

Published 4:51 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Local school systems have shared their plans for Monday, Feb. 15, as residents prepare for the potential impact of winter weather over the next couple of days.

The University of Montevallo will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Feb. 15 in light of the threat of winter weather and potentially dangerous road conditions in and around the city of Montevallo.

Students and faculty are urged to monitor local media for updates on weather conditions and to utilize their best judgment based on the weather conditions in their immediate areas.

UM will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates via UMAlert, email and UM official social media should further communication be necessary.

Regarding Shelby County Schools, all schools will be closed on Feb. 15 for President’s Day.

School district officials are also monitoring the potential for winter weather and will communicate any changes for Tuesday if it becomes necessary.

Alabaster City Schools and offices will be closed on Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day.

ACS leadership is aware of the forecast for winter weather and is monitoring the situation for potential impacts on Tuesday’s schedule.

Students and staff are urged to monitor Acsboe.org and ACS social media for additional updates.

For Pelham City Schools, Feb. 15 is an e-learning day, according to a Feb. 14 post on the school system’s Facebook page.

Traditional students will not attend school on campuses. All students will complete lessons and coursework at home.

