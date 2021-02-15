expand
February 15, 2021

Hoover City Schools and offices will remain closed amid the threat of winter weather and dangerous road conditions on Tuesday, Feb. 16. (File)

Hoover City Schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 16

By Emily Sparacino

Published 3:19 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – All Hoover City Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the threat of winter weather and potentially hazardous road conditions.

No HCS employees are to report to their facilities.

In addition, all after-school activities will be canceled on Feb. 16.

Schools were closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and curbside meal pickup at Green Valley Elementary from 4-6 p.m. has been canceled.

HCS will share updates regarding any changes for Wednesday.

Calera officers rescue suspect from lake near Rolling Hills Campground

Pelham girls make school history with Sweet-16 berth

Pelham City Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

Alabaster City Schools closed Tuesday due to hazardous travel

