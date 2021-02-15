expand
Ad Spot

February 15, 2021

All schools in the Shelby County School system will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to expected icy roadways. (File)

Shelby County Schools closed Tuesday

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:32 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

With the threat of icy road conditions, Shelby County Schools has made the decision to close all schools on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to staff and students as a safety measure.

While the threat of any winter weather is diminishing, the rain that fell on Monday has caused wet roads across the county with temperatures expected to fall well below freezing during the overnight hours and not go above freezing for the majority of Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the low Monday night into Tuesday morning across Shelby County is expected to be between 15 and 19 degrees, which will lead to the wet roadways becoming icy overnight.

The high Tuesday is only expected to reach 32 or 33 degrees throughout much of the county, meaning the majority of the day temperatures will remain at or below freezing leading to little improvement of roadways.

With the school closures, there will be now after school activities at any schools, meaning postseason basketball games and other extracurricular activities will not take place.

Follow Shelbycountyreporter.com for any updates regarding further closures.

More News

Calera officers rescue suspect from lake near Rolling Hills Campground

Pelham girls make school history with Sweet-16 berth

Pelham City Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

Alabaster City Schools closed Tuesday due to hazardous travel

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera officers rescue suspect from lake near Rolling Hills Campground

News

Pelham girls make school history with Sweet-16 berth

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham City Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed Tuesday due to hazardous travel

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Tuesday

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 16

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson finishes runner-up at AHSAA 7A State Wrestling tourney

280 Main Story

Tipton wins title, others perform well at AHSAA state tourney

280 Reporter

UM to delay opening on Feb. 15, school systems share updates ahead of winter weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park avenges Vestavia losses to claim area championship

Calera

Calera beats Pelham for 2nd straight area championship

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls down Homewood to win area championship

Helena

Pelham wins thriller against rival Helena in area championship game

280 Main Story

Herrera-Bast named new President, CEO of Hoover Chamber

Helena

Helena Hollow hosting 2nd straight prom for HHS students

Business

Pelham Dental Care celebrates one-year anniversary

Helena

Helena Teen Council sends out Valentine’s Day love

Columbiana

Martindale named 40 Under 40 Music Education Program honoree

News

Troop 404 builds Little Free Library

Business

Food Truck Egg-stravaganza to bring Easter fun to Helena

280 Main Story

A sweet surprise: Greystone Elementary students treated to Candy Land decorations

Helena

Helena’s new lacrosse team kicks off its season

280 Main Story

UPDATE: All appointments full for February COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Alabaster Main Story

CreACTive Wellness opening in Alabaster